Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP Announce Investigation into Coinbase Global, Inc.

News provided by

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP

12 Jun, 2023, 10:33 ET

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by certain officers and directors at Coinbase Global, Inc. (NQGS: COIN) ("Coinbase" or the "Company").  Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for cryptocurrency assets.  The Company offers financial accounts for cryptocurrencies to consumers, a marketplace for cryptocurrency transactions for institutions, and technology and services for developers to build crypto-based applications.  Coinbase, Inc. was founded in 2012, and in April 2014, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coinbase Global, Inc. in connection with a corporate reorganization.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP's investigation is focused on whether Coinbase's operation of its Coinbase Platform caused the Company to carry out an unlawful business plan in violation of positive law.  Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether Coinbase acted as an unregistered broker, by providing certain services to customers and making certain cryptocurrency assets available for customers to buy; an unregistered exchange, by providing a marketplace that brought together buyers and sellers of cryptocurrency assets and executing orders; and an unregistered clearing agency, by holding customers' assets in Coinbase-controlled wallets and settling customers' transactions. 

On June 6, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against Coinbase in the Southern District of New York, alleging violations of the federal securities laws for, among other things, operating an exchange without registering as a national securities exchange and without being exempt from such registration, in violation of Section 5 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"); and acting as a broker by inducing or attempting to induce the purchase or sale of securities, without registering as a broker and without being exempt from such registration, in violation of Section 15(a) of the Exchange Act. 

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP specializes in the fields of securities, corporate governance and consumer protection litigation. The firms' attorneys have successfully litigated complex class actions in both state and federal courts through the United States and are committed to protecting investors' assets and victims of corporate wrongdoing.

If you are a current shareholder of Coinbase common stock, plan to continue to hold your shares, and would like more information about your rights as a shareholder, please contact attorney Scott R. Jacobsen at (212) 213-8311 or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP

Also from this source

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP Announces Investigation Into Block Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.