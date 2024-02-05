Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP Announce Investigation Into Virtu Financial, Inc.

News provided by

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP

05 Feb, 2024, 09:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP has commenced an investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by certain officers and directors at Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASD:VIRT) ("Virtu" or the "Company").  Virtu is a financial services firm that operates both proprietary trading and client-facing business in the financial marketplace.  Virtu is a "high-frequency trading" firm, touting advanced algorithms and lightning quick trade execution capabilities.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP's investigation is focused on allegations from the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") that Virtu allowed its proprietary traders to access, and trade against, the trading information of its customers. Virtu purportedly allowed its proprietary traders to utilize customer trade information even though Virtu publicly stated that it prohibited its proprietary traders from accessing information from Virtu's customers to prevent the risk of misconduct.

On January 22, 2024, a consolidated federal securities class complaint was filed against Virtu and certain of its officers in the Eastern District of New York, alleging violations of the federal securities laws related to Virtu's failure to restrict access to client trading information, and numerous alleged false and misleading statements Virtu made through its executives about Virtu's supposed protection of client trade information.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP specializes in the fields of securities, corporate governance and consumer protection litigation. The firms' attorneys have successfully litigated complex class actions in both state and federal courts through the United States and are committed to protecting investors' assets and victims of corporate wrongdoing.

If you are a current shareholder of Virtu common stock, plan to continue to hold your shares, and would like more information about your rights as a shareholder, please contact attorney Scott R. Jacobsen at (212) 213-8311 or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP

