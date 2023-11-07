Hackathon Highlights: How the American University of Sharjah and Bybit Are Shaping Tech Talent in the UAE

News provided by

Bybit

07 Nov, 2023, 03:01 ET

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has successfully concluded its first Inter-College Hackathon. The landmark event, which took place at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), saw a strong turnout of teams who vied for the top prize in the CryptoAI BUILDER Challenge.

The hackathon was marked by an impressive participation of 63 students, forming a total of 15 teams. The competition culminated in the recognition of six winning teams, three from each of the two tracks of the challenge.

Continue Reading
Hackathon Highlights: How the American University of Sharjah and Bybit Are Shaping Tech Talent in the UAE
Hackathon Highlights: How the American University of Sharjah and Bybit Are Shaping Tech Talent in the UAE

In the Literacy track, the top honors went to 'Cyber ciphers' followed by 'Team 7' and 'Code Comet (Sato_Bot)' for their outstanding contributions. Meanwhile, in the Security track, 'WhiteHats' secured first place, with 'Cyber Guardians' and 'DEDSEC' coming in second and third respectively. Each of these teams displayed a remarkable level of expertise and innovation, further emphasizing the success of the event in uncovering and fostering new talent in the tech industry.

The collaborative venture, part of Bybit's mission to be the world's Crypto Ark, was underpinned by a significant contribution from the exchange. This contribution not only bolstered the AED 80,000 prize pool but also established the Bybit Scholarship at AUS, which is set to propel 20 students into the burgeoning fintech and blockchain sector.

"Our partnership with AUS and the remarkable talent displayed during the hackathon underlines our belief that the youth are the keystones of technological innovation," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are proud to support these young minds who have demonstrated exceptional skills and vision, reflective of our mission to be the world's Crypto Ark and pave a safe journey towards Web3."

"Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence are key technologies to enable the UAE economy," said Dr. Imran Zualkernan, professor and head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at AUS. "This hackathon provided a unique opportunity for students across the UAE to participate in learning and building solutions around these two key technologies. We appreciate the support of Bybit and Moledao in making this event a success."

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit

Also from this source

Hackathon Highlights: How the American University of Sharjah and Bybit Are Shaping Tech Talent in the UAE

Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has successfully concluded its first Inter-College Hackathon. The landmark event, which took...
Bybit x TON Odyssey: TON Giveaway & Exclusive APR Staking Opportunities

Bybit x TON Odyssey: TON Giveaway & Exclusive APR Staking Opportunities

Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with The Open Network (TON), offering...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.