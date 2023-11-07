Hackathon Highlights: How the American University of Sharjah and Bybit Are Shaping Tech Talent in the UAE

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has successfully concluded its first Inter-College Hackathon. The landmark event, which took place at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), saw a strong turnout of teams who vied for the top prize in the CryptoAI BUILDER Challenge.

The hackathon was marked by an impressive participation of 63 students, forming a total of 15 teams. The competition culminated in the recognition of six winning teams, three from each of the two tracks of the challenge.

In the Literacy track, the top honors went to 'Cyber ciphers' followed by 'Team 7' and 'Code Comet (Sato_Bot)' for their outstanding contributions. Meanwhile, in the Security track, 'WhiteHats' secured first place, with 'Cyber Guardians' and 'DEDSEC' coming in second and third respectively. Each of these teams displayed a remarkable level of expertise and innovation, further emphasizing the success of the event in uncovering and fostering new talent in the tech industry.

The collaborative venture, part of Bybit's mission to be the world's Crypto Ark, was underpinned by a significant contribution from the exchange. This contribution not only bolstered the AED 80,000 prize pool but also established the Bybit Scholarship at AUS, which is set to propel 20 students into the burgeoning fintech and blockchain sector.

"Our partnership with AUS and the remarkable talent displayed during the hackathon underlines our belief that the youth are the keystones of technological innovation," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are proud to support these young minds who have demonstrated exceptional skills and vision, reflective of our mission to be the world's Crypto Ark and pave a safe journey towards Web3."

"Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence are key technologies to enable the UAE economy," said Dr. Imran Zualkernan, professor and head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at AUS. "This hackathon provided a unique opportunity for students across the UAE to participate in learning and building solutions around these two key technologies. We appreciate the support of Bybit and Moledao in making this event a success."

