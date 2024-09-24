Hackensack Meridian Health Network Deploys ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

New Jersey Hospital System Integrates Proactive Security Technology to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been deployed across the Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) Network to defend against gun-related violence.

HMH, the largest not-for-profit healthcare network in New Jersey, delivers comprehensive, integrated care through 18 hospitals and over 500 locations, including ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care, and assisted living communities. Offering a wide range of services, from urgent care and physician practices to ambulance services and lifesaving air medical transport, the network is dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of its patients. Recently, two of its hospitals were ranked among New Jersey's Top 10 Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Furthering its commitment to innovation and security, HMH has deployed ZeroEyes to enhance the safety of its 36,000 employees, 7,000 physicians, and 2 million patients annually.

"Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to the safety and security of our team members, patients, visitors, and guests," said Jill Hodge, Vice President and Chief Safety Leader at Hackensack Meridian Health Network "Therefore we have prioritized the development of ZeroEyes as a proactive measure to promote a safe work environment."

ZeroEyes' HIPAA-compliant AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and HMH staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Hospitals must remain accessible to visitors, so they are continually confronted with security challenges," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "It's an honor and a privilege to be deployed at New Jersey's largest hospital network, helping to ensure a safe and secure environment free of gun-related violence."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

