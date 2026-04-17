Hackers Pull Back the Curtain in Kansas

OzCon Exposes Real Attacks, Real Tactics and Playbooks Defenders Are Missing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attackers aren't slowing down. They're getting smarter, faster, and harder to detect.

On May 18, OzCon lands in Kansas with a different approach: stop talking about cybersecurity and start showing it.

Built for those on the front lines, OzCon is a one-day cybersecurity conference designed to expose how attacks actually happen. No hype. No recycled slides. Just real-world tradecraft, broken down by the people who live it.

From nation-state tactics to physical and social engineering exploits, the conference pulls apart the methods adversaries are using right now — and what it actually takes to stop them.

"This is where the gap closes," said Renee Chronister, Founder of OzCon. "Most people are defending against what they think attacks look like. We're showing them what's really happening and how to respond when it does. This isn't just a conference. It's a reality check."

The event features cybersecurity leaders operating on the front lines of today's threats:

Aamir Lakhani, "Dr. Chaos," globally recognized cybersecurity researcher, author, and advisor to the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, brings deep expertise in nation-state threats, cyber warfare, and emerging attack vectors. His work spans enterprise security, government advisory, and global threat intelligence — giving attendees a front-row view into how sophisticated adversaries operate and evolve.





"Dr. Chaos," globally recognized cybersecurity researcher, author, and advisor to the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, brings deep expertise in nation-state threats, cyber warfare, and emerging attack vectors. His work spans enterprise security, government advisory, and global threat intelligence — giving attendees a front-row view into how sophisticated adversaries operate and evolve. Johnny Xmas, offensive security leader at a Fortune 150 company and founder of BurbSec, is known for uncovering real-world vulnerabilities — including high-profile research into TSA master key systems — and for building one of the most engaged grassroots security communities. His sessions bridge technical depth with real-world application defenders can act on immediately.

With support from EnterpriseKC — serving as a Top Tier Sponsor, Lunch Sponsor, CTF Sponsor, and CTF Provider — attendees won't just witness attacks. They'll step into them. The Capture the Flag (CTF) experience challenges participants to think like attackers, solve real-world scenarios, and pressure-test their assumptions.

OzCon takes place May 18, 2026, at the Overland Park Marriott Conference Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Registration and details are available at www.theozcon.com.

About OzCon

OzCon is a one-day, no-nonsense hacking and cybersecurity conference focused on exposing the realities of modern cyber threats. By pulling back the curtain on attacker tactics and decision-making, OzCon equips defenders with practical insight to better protect networks, data, and critical infrastructure.

CONTACT

Renee Chronister

913.267.3579

[email protected]

SOURCE OzCon LLC