OzCon Exposes Real-World Cyber Attacks May 18

Conference Highlights How Modern Attacks Are Evolving

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Attackers aren't forcing their way in. They're finding paths that already exist.

On May 18, OzCon brings real-world cyber attack tactics into the open, breaking down how adversaries operate across AI, human behavior, and physical access — and what defenders must do differently to respond.

Built for cybersecurity and information technology professionals, OzCon is a one-day conference focused on execution, not theory. Through real-world tradecraft and adversarial insight, attendees gain a clear view into how modern threats unfold.

From AI-driven deception to physical and social engineering exploits, the conference exposes the tactics adversaries are using right now — and the gaps defenders can't afford to ignore.

The event features cybersecurity professionals working at the front lines of today's threat landscape:

Bryan Fite ("AI Sherpa"), an AI strategist focused on disinformation and cognitive influence, examines how artificial intelligence is being used to shape perception and decision-making as part of the attack lifecycle.

Valerie Thomas ("The Hacktress"), a DEF CON speaker with experience in ICS/SCADA and offensive security, demonstrates how attackers bypass hardened systems by exploiting human behavior and physical access points.

Catherine J. Ullman ("The Active Defender"), Principal Technology Architect in Security, applies attacker methodologies to defense — highlighting where traditional models break down and how to strengthen real-world response.

With support from Vigilant as a Top Tier Sponsor, OzCon reinforces its focus on real-world readiness and modern threat response.

Time is running out.

Registration closes May 1. No onsite tickets will be available.

OzCon takes place May 18, 2026, at the Overland Park Marriott Conference Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Registration and details are available at www.theozcon.com.

About OzCon

OzCon is a one-day, no-nonsense hacking and cybersecurity conference focused on exposing the realities of modern cyber threats. By pulling back the curtain on attacker tactics and decision-making, OzCon equips defenders with practical insight to better protect networks, data, and critical infrastructure.

CONTACT

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913.267.3579

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SOURCE OzCon LLC