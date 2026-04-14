Hackers Unite in Overland Park for OzCon

Kansas' Inaugural Hacking & Cybersecurity Conference Launches May 18th

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OzCon takes over Overland Park, Kansas, with a clear mission: expose how hackers really think, move, and win.

Branded as THE Kansas Hacking & Information Security Conference, OzCon is a one-day, practitioner-driven event built for IT and security professionals who want more than theory. Through live demonstrations, hard truths, and real-world tradecraft, attendees will get an unfiltered look at how modern attacks unfold — and what defenders must do to fight back.

At a time when cyber threats continue to hit hospitals, businesses, governments, and critical infrastructure, OzCon brings national-level hacking and cybersecurity insight to the heart of the Midwest.

"OzCon is built by practitioners for practitioners," said Renee Chronister, Founder of OzCon. "We're pulling back the curtain on attacker tactics, exposing where defenses fail, and giving defenders the insight they need to respond smarter and faster."

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of emerging vulnerabilities, modern exploits, adversarial thinking, and the threats shaping both cyber and physical security today.

The event features two cybersecurity thought leaders known for shaping how the world understands cyber conflict. Winn Schwartau, pioneer of information warfare and longtime DEF CON speaker, warned of an "Electronic Pearl Harbor" decades before cyber conflict became daily news. Len Noe, known as the world's first augmented hacker and featured in I Am Machine, explores the convergence of human capability and technology in modern exploitation.

OzCon is proud to be supported by top-tier sponsor Quorum Cyber, a global, threat-led cybersecurity company helping organizations stay ahead of evolving threats and strengthen resilience over time. Their support helps bring practitioner-driven security education and community connection to the heart of the Midwest.

OzCon takes place at the Overland Park Marriott Conference Center in Overland Park, Kansas, on May 18, 2026. For conference details, sponsorship opportunities, and registration, visit www.theozcon.com.

About OzCon

OzCon is a one-day, no-nonsense hacking and cybersecurity conference focused on exposing the realities of modern cyber threats. By pulling back the curtain on attacker tactics and decision-making, OzCon equips defenders with practical insight to better protect networks, data, and critical infrastructure.

CONTACT

Renee Chronister

913.267.3579

[email protected]

SOURCE OzCon LLC