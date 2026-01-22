Hadrian Launches Additive Manufacturing Division to Expand U.S. Defense Production Capacity

New division brings production-ready additive manufacturing capacity online in 2026

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrian, the advanced manufacturing company building AI-powered factories for America, today announced the launch of Hadrian Additive. This dedicated division is designed to deliver scalable, production-ready additive manufacturing capacity for the U.S. Defense Industrial Base and allied partners.

The new division expands Hadrian's Opus factory platform to include additive manufacturing systems built for qualification, repeatability, and sustained throughput—enabling defense programs to move from validated designs into reliable, at-scale production. Initial additive manufacturing capacity is expected to come online in 2026 as part of Hadrian's expanding U.S. factory footprint.

Hadrian Additive integrates additive manufacturing directly into the company's existing factory model, allowing additive production to support mission-critical systems within a single, end-to-end manufacturing environment.

"America's defense industrial base needs additive manufacturing that works in real production, not just in prototypes," said Chris Power, Founder and CEO of Hadrian. "We're building this capacity the same way we build our factories—engineered for qualification, throughput, and speed—so critical programs can scale when it matters most."

The division will be led by Matthew Parker, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing at Hadrian, and will focus on meeting the reliability, quality, and traceability requirements of defense and national security programs.

"Additive manufacturing only becomes strategic when it's industrialized," Parker said. "Hadrian Additive is designed as a production system from day one, integrated with our factory stack and capable of scaling as demand grows."

The launch of Hadrian Additive builds on the company's recent factory expansions and manufacturing initiatives, further strengthening domestic production capacity for priority defense programs.

About Hadrian

Hadrian is a next-generation manufacturing company transforming the U.S. industrial base by rapidly adding domestic manufacturing capacity through its highly automated factories. By integrating process engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics, Hadrian strengthens American manufacturing capabilities and enables U.S. workers to compete globally.

Hadrian's mission is to enable space and defense manufacturers to produce domestically at scale, supporting production at every level, from individual components to full-scale programs. The company currently operates three advanced manufacturing facilities totaling approximately 600,000 square feet, including two sites in Torrance, California, and a newly launched facility in Arizona. Hadrian is actively developing additional production sites across the United States. More information at https://www.hadrian.co/.

About Matthew Parker

Matthew Parker is Vice President, Additive Manufacturing at Hadrian, where he leads the company's Additive Manufacturing business unit and the buildout of a large-scale additive manufacturing capability supporting defense and aerospace customers. He is an engineering and operations leader in industrial AM, with a track record of standing up manufacturing capacity, industrializing processes, and transitioning additive programs into repeatable production.

Prior to joining Hadrian, Parker held senior leadership roles in additive manufacturing operations and engineering, leading cross-functional teams spanning production, engineering, quality, and customer delivery. A U.S. Army veteran, he brings a mission-first perspective and an emphasis on readiness—prioritizing speed, reliability, and disciplined execution—directly aligned with scaling additive manufacturing into dependable production capacity. His background includes large-format AM deployment, process qualification, industrialization, and partnership development across industry and standards organizations to advance material and process maturity for demanding applications.

