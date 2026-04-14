Hadrius Redefines Compliance with AI-Native Infrastructure, Not Layered Intelligence

New system replaces fragmented workflows with interconnected intelligence and agentic compliance operations

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrius today announced its AI-native compliance infrastructure, introducing a fundamentally new approach to how compliance systems are designed and operated.

As AI adoption accelerates across compliance, most platforms have bolted intelligence onto systems that were never built for it, applying AI after alerts are generated and limiting its ability to understand context or drive meaningful outcomes.

"Most platforms are adding AI to keep up. We rebuilt compliance from the ground up to move ahead." Post this AI_PR_image

Hadrius takes a fundamentally different approach.

"The compliance industry spent decades building systems for humans to catch what machines miss. We built Hadrius for the opposite, AI that sees everything, connects it, and acts on it in real time, so humans focus on judgment, not noise. We didn't add intelligence to compliance. We rebuilt compliance around it, and we intend to define that category." – Thomas Stewart, CEO of Hadrius.

From Layered AI to Interconnected Intelligence

Traditional compliance systems operate across disconnected tools: communications surveillance, marketing review, supervision, testing. Teams are forced to manually stitch together a picture of risk. AI acts as a secondary filter, data stays siloed, and teams reconstruct context on their own.

Hadrius replaces this model entirely. Its unified, AI-native architecture embeds intelligence across the full compliance lifecycle, using AI as the first-pass reviewer to deliver fewer false positives, clearer risk signals, and faster decisions.

In early deployments, firms have reduced false positives and cut manual review time, freeing teams to focus on genuine risk rather than triaging alerts.

A System Built on Complete Context

At the core of Hadrius is a fully interconnected data architecture that unifies communications, employee records, supervision structures, and firm-specific policies into a single system.

When evaluating an interaction, Hadrius understands who the employee is, how they're supervised, what their history looks like, and how that behavior maps to the firm's own rules, all in real time.

AI is only as powerful as what it can see. Most systems show snapshots. Hadrius shows it the full picture.

From Alerts to Agentic Workflows

Hadrius goes beyond detection with agentic compliance workflows: AI-driven processes that don't just flag issues but act on them. Because the system operates on a unified dataset, these workflows can:

Prioritize risk across employees, branches, and business units

Execute testing and oversight processes autonomously

Adapt to firm-specific compliance programs

Surface clear, actionable next steps

Instead of sifting through alerts, compliance teams operate at the level of decisions, letting the system handle execution.

Designed for How Compliance Actually Works

No two compliance programs are identical. Hadrius delivers configurability, context-aware reasoning behind every decision, and alignment with firm-specific policies, ensuring outputs are accurate and relevant.

Scaling Without Scaling Headcount

By improving signal quality and reducing manual review, Hadrius enables firms to scale compliance without scaling headcount. Workflows that once required large teams can now be managed with fewer resources.

Hadrius is already being adopted by firms looking to consolidate fragmented compliance tooling into a single, intelligence-driven platform.

A New Category of Compliance Technology

AI in compliance is no longer a differentiator. It's table stakes. The question isn't whether your platform uses AI. It's whether your system was built for it.

"Most platforms are adding AI to keep up," said Som Mohapatra, COO of Hadrius. "We rebuilt compliance from the ground up to move ahead."

About Hadrius:

Hadrius is the comprehensive, AI-native compliance infrastructure built for RIAs and broker-dealers, unifying core regulatory functions into a defensible, audit-ready system that replaces fragmented legacy vendors with one seamless workflow, interconnected oversight, and cross-domain compliance intelligence. Learn more about Hadrius.

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SOURCE Hadrius