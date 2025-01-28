Hadrius Launches Groundbreaking Firm Oversight Solution to Further Reduce Regulatory Risks and Transform Compliance Programs

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadrius , a leader in AI-powered compliance technology, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Firm Oversight Solution —a groundbreaking tool set to transform how investment management, securities, insurance firms, and financial institutions manage compliance. Developed in collaboration with clients, this innovative solution replaces outdated, manual processes like spreadsheets, addressing critical gaps in oversight with an intelligent, automated approach. By streamlining compliance management, it empowers teams to mitigate reputational risk, boost efficiency, and stay ahead of evolving regulatory demands.

"We built our Firm Oversight Solution with one goal in mind: empowering compliance teams to stay ahead of the requirements around proper firm governance while operating with efficiency and confidence," said Thomas Stewart, Founder and CEO. "Hadrius delivers a comprehensive and intelligent platform that streamlines firm oversight, enabling firms to confidently meet regulations and demonstrate compliance with ease."

Addressing a Market Need for Smarter Oversight

In today's complex supervisory landscape, chief compliance officers (CCOs) and their teams are under increasing pressure to ensure their firms meet rigorous requirements like SEC Rule 206(4)-7 and FINRA Rules 3110, 3120, and 3130. Packed with robust features, Hadrius' Firm Oversight Solution was designed to fill a critical market need by providing:

A Single Source of Truth : Consolidate all compliance tasks, evidence, and reporting into one platform to streamline annual reviews and eliminate scattered documentation.

: Consolidate all compliance tasks, evidence, and reporting into one platform to streamline annual reviews and eliminate scattered documentation. Risk Reduction : Proactively address firm risks with tailored controls, regularly tested to ensure effectiveness and alignment with regulatory requirements.

: Proactively address firm risks with tailored controls, regularly tested to ensure effectiveness and alignment with regulatory requirements. Increased Efficiency : Automate and track key data points, reducing manual processes while saving valuable time for compliance teams.

: Automate and track key data points, reducing manual processes while saving valuable time for compliance teams. Proven Supervisory Evidence: Quickly demonstrate to regulators that your firm is meeting all required standards and maintaining compliance oversight.

Expanding the Hadrius Compliance Suite

The launch of the Firm Oversight Solution further enhances Hadrius' comprehensive suite of compliance tools designed to support key aspects of a firm's compliance program. In addition to firm oversight, Hadrius offers:

Communications Review : Archive and review emails, IMs, social media, and websites daily in WORM-compliant formats, reducing false positives by 90%, exposing more true-positives and ensuring exam readiness.

: Archive and review emails, IMs, social media, and websites daily in WORM-compliant formats, reducing false positives by 90%, exposing more true-positives and ensuring exam readiness. Marketing Review : AI-powered tools simplify material reviews and reduce team back-and-forth with an audit-ready trail.

: AI-powered tools simplify material reviews and reduce team back-and-forth with an audit-ready trail. Employee Oversight: Automate activity tracking, personal transaction monitoring and certifications with customizable controls.

Together, these solutions provide compliance teams with a holistic toolkit to manage all facets of compliance confidently and efficiently, enabling them to focus on mitigating regulatory and reputational exposure, while enhancing operational integrity.

About Hadrius

Hadrius is a trusted leader in AI-powered compliance software solutions tailored for the financial services industry. Built by a team of compliance professionals, asset managers and seasoned software engineers, Hadrius was designed to eliminate the inefficiencies of manual processes and legacy systems and redefine how firms manage compliance.

Our intelligent, end-to-end platform empowers firms of all sizes to proactively mitigate risk, enhance oversight, and boost operational efficiency, equipping compliance teams with the tools they need to stay ahead of ever-evolving regulatory demands. Hadrius delivers measurable impact—saving compliance teams an average of $35,000 annually and over 19 hours per week. With Hadrius, compliance becomes not just manageable, but a strategic advantage.

For more information or to schedule a demo of the Firm Oversight Solution, visit www.hadrius.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Hadrius