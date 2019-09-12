Haemonetics Appoints Stewart W. Strong As President, Global Hospital

BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative hematology solutions to drive better patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of Stewart W. Strong as President, Global Hospital, effective Sept. 16, 2019. He will report to Haemonetics' President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Simon.

Strong will oversee Haemonetics' Hospital Business Unit globally to drive market leadership and accelerate profitable growth across Hemostasis Management, Transfusion Management and Cell Salvage product lines. He will be responsible for strengthening the Hospital business' role as a growth engine and its evolution from operating as three smaller product lines to one larger, synergistic business unit. Strong will direct Hospital revenue and commercial P&L worldwide, ensure customer-focused strategies in core markets and make appropriate investments in the base business while supporting the Hospital Innovation Agenda.

"Our Hospital business is a core value driver and we are committed to unleashing its potential to help meaningfully advance patient care, while lowering healthcare costs," said Simon. "Stew's deep experience in the medical device industry, particularly in surgery and cardiology, as well as his impressive track record of building strong portfolios and high performing teams to deliver solid business results, will be an asset to Haemonetics as we pursue leading positions in winning markets."

Strong joins Haemonetics from Teleflex Incorporated where he served as President and General Manager of the Interventional Business Unit and helped lead the $1 billion acquisition and integration of Vascular Solutions, Inc. Strong was previously Global Vice President and General Manager of Teleflex Cardiac Care and Vice President of North American Sales for Teleflex Vascular. Strong joined Teleflex through the acquisition of Vidacare Corporation where he served as Vice President of Sales. Earlier in his career, Strong held national and global sales and marketing roles at AtriCure, Inc., Medtronic's Heart Valve division and Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon Endo-Surgery division.

"Haemonetics' Hospital business has strong momentum with meaningful technologies and I look forward to helping the team leverage this success to further accelerate global growth while improving patient care," said Strong.

Strong is a graduate of the University of Connecticut.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Gerry Gould, VP-Investor Relations Carla Burigatto, VP-Communications (781) 356-9402 (781) 348-7263 gerry.gould@haemonetics.com carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com



Olga Vlasova, Sr. Mgr.-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

olga.vlasova@haemonetics.com



SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

