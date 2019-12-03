Haemonetics Releases Next Generation SafeTrace Tx® Transfusion Management Software in North America

BRAINTREE, Mass., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative hematology solutions to drive better patient outcomes, announced the North American commercial availability for the next generation of its market leading SafeTrace Tx® Transfusion Management Software, a blood bank information system (BBIS). Featuring a contemporary new look, easy-to-use navigation and optimized user experience, this latest software version helps elevate transfusion safety, interoperability, workflow efficiency and continuity of care.

"SafeTrace Tx is used by hundreds of hospitals to support safe, efficient and effective blood bank operations," said Stew Strong, President, Global Hospital at Haemonetics. "With our first customer live on the next generation software, we are excited to build on this momentum as interoperability and analytics continue to gain importance in Hospital Information Systems."

SafeTrace Tx is a specialized transfusion management system used in the blood bank to manage patient and blood product information and to assist in determining blood product suitability for patient transfusion. The software helps ensure patient transfusion safety by using patented features to help guard against mistakes and protect patients from transfusion errors. Designed with input from experienced blood bankers, the next generation software offers new and improved data visualizations that provide interactive dashboards and analytics for operational, management and quality reporting for transfusion services.

Blood transfusions are one of the most frequent procedures performed in U.S. hospitals1. For more information on SafeTrace Tx visit: https://transfusionmanagement.haemonetics.com/

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

1 https://www.hcup-us.ahrq.gov/reports/statbriefs/sb165.jsp

