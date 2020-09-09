Haemonetics To Present At The 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Sep 09, 2020, 16:53 ET
BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via webcast and subsequent replay at: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1362373&tp_key=8d479de3b1
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contact:
Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations
(781) 356-9763
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Carla Burigatto, VP- Global Communications
(781) 348-7263
[email protected]
SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation