Haier Mix Pro14 Ultrabook: A Perfect Blend of Performance and Portability

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier is excited to unveil a game-changing ultrabook that sets new standards in the high-performance, lightweight laptop category. Priced at an incredibly competitive $666, this device offers a premium experience without breaking the bank.

Powerful Performance Encounters Elegant Design

Under the hood, this ultrabook is powered by the Intel i5-13500H Processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance for both work and play. Paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, it delivers lightning-fast data access and multitasking capabilities. Whether it's editing videos, running multiple applications, or gaming, this device handles it all with ease.

Stunning Display and Rich Features

The standout feature is the 2.8K 120Hz high-quality panel, providing sharp, vibrant visuals and a smooth refresh rate for a seamless viewing experience. The US layout keyboard with white backlighting and fingerprint recognition adds both style and security. The sleek, black metal design on the A/C/D sides not only looks professional but also ensures durability.

Fingerprint Recognition and Power Button Integration

Security and convenience go hand in hand with the integrated fingerprint recognition and power button. Log in quickly and securely with just a touch, making it easy to access the device while keeping the data safe.

Ultra-Portable and Versatile

At just 15.5mm thick and 1.5KG, this ultrabook is incredibly lightweight and easy to carry around. It's perfect for professionals on the go who need a powerful yet portable solution. The 65Wh large capacity battery ensures long-lasting performance, so users can stay productive throughout the day.

Connectivity and Interfaces

With a rich set of interfaces, including USB3.2, Thunderbolt 4, Full-function Type-C, HDMI 2.01, and a 3.5mm 2-in-1 audio port, this ultrabook offers versatile connectivity options. Wi-Fi 6E support ensures fast and reliable internet speeds, making it ideal for both office and home use.

In summary, this Haier ultrabook combines top-tier performance, a stunning display, and a sleek, portable design, all at an unbeatable price of $666. It's the perfect choice for anyone looking for a high-end, feature-rich laptop that won't spend too much money.

SOURCE Haier