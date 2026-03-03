ILIA Beauty Launches NEW Skin Blur Hydrating Serum Concealer

Skin Blur Hydrating Serum Concealer boosts elasticity and firmness, and provides 12-hour hydration, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and reinforcing the skin barrier overtime, through powerful skincare ingredients—Matrixyl™ 3000 Glyx peptide complex to plump, sea fennel extract to brighten and smooth, and caffeine to depuff. Infused with powdered microspheres that diffuse skin, Skin Blur self sets, delivering a naturally flawless finish in 34 shades.

"Skin Blur Hydrating Serum Concealer creates a soft, airbrushed canvas," says ILIA Founder, Sasha Plavsic. "The finish is blurred versus dewy, while still hydrating, which is key. The formula, as a serum concealer, has more skincare benefits—as you wear it, Skin Blur helps make your skin better, creating a beautiful transformation over time."

In a clinical study of 53 people(*); after 12 hours (**); after 21 days (***):

100% said Skin Blur instantly blurs skin.*

100% said Skin Blur feels weightless.**

96% said Skin Blur doesn't crease.***

100% said bare skin looks healthier and more even.***

Skin Blur Hydrating Serum Concealer is clean, safe for sensitive skin, non-comedongenic, Dermatologist tested, vegan and cruelty-free.

Priced at $32, Skin Blur Hydrating Serum Concealer, launches online on March 3rd at iliabeauty.com , Sephora.com , Sephora.ca , and Ulta.com . In-store availability follows on March 6th at Sephora and March 8th at Ulta.

ILIA celebrates Skin Blur Hydrating Concealer as the new holy grail concealer with lovers of the brand at The Complexion Residency, an immersive mobile experience and pop-up experience, starting March 3rd through March 8th in Los Angeles, CA. The Complexion Residency pop-up returns on April 9th through April 12th in Vancouver, BC. For more information on how to join ILIA in real life, please visit @iliabeauty on Instagram.

ABOUT ILIA BEAUTY

ILIA Beauty creates makeup that makes your skin better. With transparency as the guide and color as the vehicle, ILIA challenges the conventions of clean beauty to create something radically new—through safe and potent formulas with carefully-selected ingredients meant to perform harmoniously and to protect your skin. Known for innovative, cult-favorite products like Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 and Limitless Lash Mascara, ILIA's formulas seamlessly blend efficacy and innovation. Clean and cruelty-free, each swipe of skincare powered makeup is designed to change your skin for the better with fuss-free formulas for real life. Founder Sasha Plavsic started the brand in Vancouver, Canada, and grew it while living in California, where it is now headquartered in Laguna Beach.

ABOUT CLEAN AT ILIA

At ILIA, we believe clean beauty is thoughtful beauty. That not every natural ingredient is good for the skin, nor is every synthetic bad. And that since 'clean' isn't a regulated term, it means something different to everyone. Here's what it means to us:

We design formulas to change your skin for the better. We choose ingredients with sensitive skin in mind, so they can benefit anyone's skin.

We use safely selected ingredients. We do this by consulting a multitude of research and working with chemistry and regulatory experts to inform which ingredients are proven to be safest for humans. Some of these ingredients are natural, some are organic, and some are synthetic. It takes all of them working in harmony to develop safe, effective formulas that don't compromise on performance and put your skin first.

We're fragrance-conscious. Fragrance can be one of the biggest skin disruptors. We avoid using fragrance in the majority of our products, especially complexion, and disclose it whenever we do use fragrance.

We're committed to transparency. While it isn't required in the U.S., we disclose all ingredients and derivatives in our ingredient lists. Our products adhere to worldwide regulatory standards in the countries where they're sold. They're also Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, and formulated with a restrictive list of ingredients focused on safety.

