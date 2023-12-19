Hain Celestial Group Announces Amber Jefferson as New Chief People Officer

News provided by

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc

19 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", or the "Company"), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, announced today that it has named Amber Jefferson as its new Chief People Officer. In this role, Jefferson will oversee the company's global human resources function and provide leadership for the culture and talent strategy to enable the Hain Reimagined transformation rolled out earlier this year.

Continue Reading
Hain Celestial Group Appoints Amber Jefferson as New Chief People Officer
Hain Celestial Group Appoints Amber Jefferson as New Chief People Officer

Jefferson, who will join the company on January 1, is a seasoned executive who brings vast strategic and operational human resources expertise to Hain, having spent more than 20 years in the consumer goods, retail, foodservice, and travel industries. Jefferson will report to Wendy Davidson, CEO, and will serve on the Executive Leadership Team.

"Amber has a strong reputation leading multinational organizations through transformation while driving a performance-based culture," said Wendy Davidson, Hain Celestial Group Chief Executive Officer. "She will be instrumental in designing our people strategy and building a strong pipeline of talent that will unlock our potential to drive long-term growth as a global enterprise."

Jefferson most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for Farmer Brothers Coffee (NASDAQ: FARM), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of branded and private label coffee, tea, and culinary products. Prior to that role, Jefferson spent nine years at Kellogg Company in various business unit human resources leadership roles, most recently serving as head of HR for the company's North America Sales and Digital Commerce business. Earlier in her career, Jefferson held HR leadership roles with increasing importance at Sabre Corporation, a global travel software developer, and Brinker International, a leading global casual dining restaurant company.

"I'm thrilled to join Hain at such an exciting time in its 30-year history," Jefferson said. "I look forward to working closely with Wendy and the global leadership team to drive deeper employee engagement and elevate Hain's reputation as a purpose-led organization that lives its values."

Jefferson holds Master of Business Administration and Master of Science degrees from Texas Woman's University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University. She resides in Chicago and will connect into the company's global headquarters in Hoboken, NJ, as part of Hain Celestials Hub & Spoke agile working model.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby, beverages, meal components, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie® Snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby food, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group, Inc

Also from this source

Hain Celestial Group anuncia a Amber Jefferson como nueva directora de personal

Hain Celestial Group anuncia a Amber Jefferson como nueva directora de personal

El Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", o la "Compañía"), una empresa líder mundial en salud y bienestar cuyo propósito es...
Hain Celestial Group Announces Amber Jefferson as New Chief People Officer

Hain Celestial Group Announces Amber Jefferson as New Chief People Officer

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial", or the "Company"), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Organic Food

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.