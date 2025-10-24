Hainan Media Tour: Opening Up to New Opportunities

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center:

From Oct. 15-17, the Hainan Media Tour took journalists from over 20 domestic and international media outlets, including The Christian Science Monitor, Czech Television, China Arab TV, and Xinhua News Agency on a journey of exploration into the development progress of the Hainan Free Trade Port and the preparations for island-wide special customs operations.

During the three day trip, the media representatives attended a group interview for journalists, holding in-depth discussions with Hainan province officials about the Free Trade Port's policy framework and preparations for special customs operations. The delegation also visited Haikou, Danzhou, Qionghai, Sanya, and other island cities to observe policy implementation, infrastructure development, and industrial development.

The Hainan Free Trade Port will officially launch island-wide special customs operations in December, 2025 as part of the province's push to become a key gateway leading China's opening up.

During a conference on the FTP, reporters learned that the initial Hainan FTP policy and institutional framework has been set up, China's first 'negative list' for cross-border trade in services, and first special measures to ease market access have been implemented, and the tariff-free policy for domestic sales of value-added processed goods has been expanded to the entire island.

The media paid close attention to Hainan's speed of industrial development and made note of Hainan's international development as the province leads China's drive to open up. Macau Monthly reporter Qi Jige has engaged in long-term documentation of how Yangpu Port is developing into an international shipping hub through policies and infrastructure. A Vietnamese journalist took a close look at the medical innovations at Boao Lecheng, while Hong Kong Radio reporter Luo Weihao expressed hope for closer cooperation between Hainan and Hong Kong.

Reporters also took the pulse of Hainan's vibrant consumer sector. Wang Junyue, a China Daily reporter, noted that the duty-free city has been successful in integrating tourism and consumption. The announcement of newly optimized island departure duty-free policies further demonstrated Hainan's commitment to continuous innovation.

The Hainan Media Tour reported the Hainan FTP's practices in policy innovation, industry development, and open cooperation to the international community from multiple perspectives, opening a new window allowing the world to gain a better understanding of Hainan.

SOURCE Hainan International Media Center (HIMC)