Hair Care Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 4.82%, Amway Corp. and Coty Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest report estimates that the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82%. The availability of a wide range of hair colors and color shades is driving the market. However, the presence of counterfeit products will challenge the hair care market in the US during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in US 2022-2026

Hair Care Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the hair care market in the US include Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Amka Products Pty Ltd., Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Grove Collaborative Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and CO Holding SA, Newell Brands Inc., Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amway Corp. - The company offers hair care products, such as color repair shampoo, hair serum, and revitalizing hair masks, under the brand Satinique.

The company offers hair care products, such as color repair shampoo, hair serum, and revitalizing hair masks, under the brand Satinique. Coty Inc. - The company offers hair care products such as true color, advanced gray solution, basic white, beautiful collection, pro color kit, and flare me.

The company offers hair care products such as true color, advanced gray solution, basic white, beautiful collection, pro color kit, and flare me. Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - The company, through its subsidiary, offers hair care products such as hair color, hair gel, hair serum, dry shampoo, and styling cream.

The company, through its subsidiary, offers hair care products such as hair color, hair gel, hair serum, dry shampoo, and styling cream. Kao Corp - The company offers hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, and dense hair masks under its brand Asience.

The company offers hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, and dense hair masks under its brand Asience. LOreal SA - The company offers hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair masks, hair serum, and purple shampoo.

The report also covers the following areas :

Hair Care Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline: The offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This channel includes salons and spas; specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, department and clubhouse stores; medical clinics and institutes; and drugstores. Specialty stores such as Sephora and The Body Shop offer a superior shopping experience. They sell various premium products of beauty and personal care brands.



Online

Product

Shampoo



Hair Color



Conditioner



Other

Hair Care Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair care market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the hair care market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair care market vendors in the US

Hair Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.41 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Amka Products Pty Ltd., Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Grove Collaborative Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Natura and CO Holding SA, Newell Brands Inc., Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

