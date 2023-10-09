Hal Yoh Awarded Association of the United States Army's John W. Dixon Award

Day & Zimmermann Chair and CEO recognized for outstanding contributions to national defense from industry

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family owned provider of construction and maintenance, engineering, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today that Chair and CEO Harold L. "Hal" Yoh III, was awarded the John W. Dixon Award for outstanding contributions to national defense from industry by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). The award is part of the AUSA's 2023 National Awards, which honor individuals for their selfless service and dedication to the Army and its soldiers.

"The AUSA plays a vital role in supporting and celebrating soldiers and the U.S. Army, and it is an essential advocate for a strong national defense," said Yoh. "I'm grateful for this recognition, which is a true testament to the entire Day & Zimmermann team and the legacy we've built in aiding our nation and its armed forces for more than a century."

The John W. Dixon Award was established in 1989 and is presented annually for distinguished service in the industrial community resulting in outstanding contributions to national defense. The award was presented at the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition on October 9 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

"Hal Yoh and the Day & Zimmermann Company have a long and cherished history of supporting our Veterans, Service Members and their families," said William N. "Bill" Phillips, Lieutenant General United States Army (Retired), who wrote a testimonial for Yoh as part of the nomination process. "Hal remains a strong supporter of AUSA and numerous Veterans organizations and the company employment roles are filled with Veterans and personnel currently serving in the Reserves and National Guard Forces. Hal is extremely well respected in both the civilian and military sectors and has an unbridled passion for the Army, our Soldiers, and their Families."

Yoh has served as Day & Zimmermann Chair and CEO since 1999 and has been instrumental in guiding the organization's strategic growth and expansion. Day & Zimmermann as a company has been supporting the Army for more than 100 years, starting with the Army's Philadelphia Quartermaster Terminal following World War I, and building and managing US Army Ammunition Plants from the 1940's to the present. The company is currently supporting the modernization and expansion of US munitions production capabilities, including recent awards to expand production of several high-demand munitions and components to meet the critical needs of our nation's defense and our allies.

"What distinguishes Hal from other candidates is his relentless pursuit of being a supportive, innovative, and value-adding partner to the U.S. Government," said John J. McGuiness, Brigadier General United States Army (Retired), who also wrote in a letter nominating Yoh and the company for the award. "While he has already contributed so much, it is with confidence I say Hal is only getting started. It is for this reason that I truly believe he deserves this distinguished award."

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

