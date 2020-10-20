Halcyon and AWS Launch Program to Advance Women Social Entrepreneurs in Bahrain

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon today announced the launch of an intensive incubator program for early-stage women-founded social enterprise tech startups based in Bahrain, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The 2021 Bahrain Women's Intensive program builds on Halcyon's years of experience in helping social entrepreneurs scale their ventures and leverages AWS's cloud technology to help startups innovate and grow.

The 2021 Bahrain Women's Intensive taps into Bahrain's unique position in the region as a country that has diversified its economy and has become a hub of entrepreneurship. Around the world, women continue to be underrepresented in startup ecosystems, and Halcyon, AWS, and local partner, Startup Bahrain, share a commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and diversifying startup ecosystems.

All three organizations will participate in the selection committee, which will consider criteria including innovation, strength of the business model, and potential for impact at scale, in addition to the pre-requisite of being a woman founder of a tech-based impact-driven business based in Bahrain.

Fellows selected for the program will receive mentorship and training from Halcyon's network, as well as an introduction to the U.S. market and potential investors. They will also receive AWS cloud computing credits and technical support, training, and mentorship support from AWS experts. The full suite of benefits is designed to position participating founders for rapid and effective growth, while taking no equity in fellows' ventures – a hallmark of Halcyon's programming.

"With so many women entrepreneurs poised to make a positive impact in the tech space, this program will equip those founders with the tools they need to take their ventures to the next level. Access to cloud technology is key to enabling startups to move quickly, innovate, and grow, and AWS is committed to fostering a more diverse and inclusive tech sector," said Vice President of AWS Worldwide Public Sector and Regulated Industries, Teresa Carlson.

Since it began in 2014, the Halcyon Incubator has provided fellowships for 111 impact ventures, which have gone on to raise over $150 million in capital, create over 1,700 jobs, and impact more than 2.5 million lives around the world. Among Halcyon Incubator ventures, 59 percent have a woman founder or co-founder. Halcyon fellows learn about everything from how to raise capital and build a team, to managing legal and marketing challenges, while also working with a broad network of advisors and mentors poised to provide personalized feedback and guidance.

"Halcyon is proud to collaborate with AWS for this intensive fellowship experience through our flagship program, the Halcyon Incubator," said Halcyon CEO and Co-Founder Kate Goodall. "From the moment these entrepreneurs begin their experience virtually in January, they'll receive the best support our network has to offer. Like all our other fellows before them, these women will find at Halcyon a community that believes in the power of their ideas to drive the world forward."

Applications for the 2021 Bahrain Women's Intensive are now open, and women founders are encouraged to apply through November 23. A cohort of 10 ventures will be announced in late 2020, with plans for the entrepreneurs to begin monthly programming in January. A weeklong residency at Halcyon's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C. is tentatively planned for July 2021. The residency will provide fellows with an opportunity to make crucial connections in the U.S. market, participate in curated office and facility visits, and pitch live for an audience of industry experts and potential investors.

For more information and to apply to the program, click here.

About Halcyon

Halcyon fuels the entrepreneurs and artists whose ideas drive the world forward. Our signature programs are fellowships for early-stage social entrepreneurs and emerging civic-minded artists, designed to equip them with tools and relationships they need to achieve scalable, lasting impact in their fields. More broadly, we seek to mold the art and business worlds to be more inclusive, impact-oriented places. Since its founding as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in 2017, Halcyon has worked closely with entrepreneurs and artists to understand their ecosystems, identify their needs, and explore new programs and partnerships to meet those needs, with everything from a network of angel investors to By The People, an experimental platform for art events and exhibitions. http://halcyonhouse.org, @halcyoninspires

