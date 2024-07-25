Halcyon and CoreLogic Announce Strategic Alliance to Enhance Income Verification Solutions in the Mortgage Industry

RED BANK, N.J., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the innovative leader in digital IRS integrated income verification solutions, and CoreLogic®, a global property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions provider, announced a new collaborative alliance. This integration aims to revolutionize the income verification process in the lending and mortgage industry, offering unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and compliance.

Halcyon's Tax Wallet is a cutting-edge solution designed to streamline the IRS income verification process, providing faster, better, and more cost-effective services. Recognized for its exceptional performance, Tax Wallet has received representation and warranty approval from both Freddie Mac and acceptance from Fannie Mae's Digital Underwriter, making it a trusted tool for banks, credit unions and mortgage bankers nationwide. This solution is the fastest, most efficient, and inexpensive income transcript solution on the market, reflecting both companies' focus on serving the underserved market while lowering costs for both the consumer and lenders.

Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon, expressed his enthusiasm for the alliance: "We are thrilled to join forces with CoreLogic, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. This collaboration leverages CoreLogic's extensive reach and our advanced technology to provide unparalleled value to the mortgage industry. Together, we are setting a new standard for income verification solutions."

CoreLogic, renowned for its comprehensive property data and analytics, stands at the forefront of the lending and verification space. With a robust portfolio that supports the entire mortgage lifecycle, CoreLogic's solutions are integral to the decision-making processes of financial institutions, real estate professionals, and insurance companies. CoreLogic's commitment to innovation and excellence has solidified its position as a market leader, trusted by industry giants and stakeholders.

Through this strategic alliance, CoreLogic will offer Halcyon's Tax Wallet, integrating its advanced income verification capabilities with CoreLogic's extensive suite of services. This collaboration ensures that lenders have access to the most reliable and efficient tools for income verification, enhancing the accuracy and speed of the mortgage approval process.

"This collaboration with Halcyon aligns with our mission to deliver comprehensive and reliable solutions to our clients," said Praveen Chandramohan, Senior Vice President, Origination Growth Solutions at CoreLogic. "Halcyon's Tax Wallet is a game-changer in the income verification space, and we are glad to offer this technology to our customers via the CoreLogic AutomatIQ® Borrower® platform, enhancing their efficiency and compliance in the mortgage process."

This synergistic effort underscores the commitment of both Halcyon and CoreLogic to drive innovation and provide superior solutions in the mortgage industry. By combining their strengths, they are poised to deliver exceptional value and set a new benchmark for income verification services.

