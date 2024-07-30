Halcyon is Now an Authorized Tax Transcript Report Supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter Validation Service

RED BANK, N.J., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon ( www.halcyonsw.com ) is proud to announce that they are now an authorized tax transcript report supplier for the Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) validation service (DVS)/ D1C. This significant milestone marks a pivotal step in transforming the mortgage process through enhanced efficiency and automation.

"At Fannie Mae, we are committed to digitizing the mortgage process," says Peter Skarnulis, Fannie Mae's VP of Single-Family Digital Management Solutions. "This provides another option for lenders to quickly and efficiently automate income data verification, making the mortgage process more efficient for both lenders and borrowers."

Halcyon's income verification solution stands out as the only GSE-accepted 8821 tool, defining the standards of faster, better, and cheaper. With less than a 1% rejection rate and no charge for additional transcript requests, it offers unparalleled reliability and cost-effectiveness. This solution empowers lenders to streamline operations, reduce costs, and serve the underserved borrower.

Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon, expressed his enthusiasm about becoming an authorized report supplier: "We are thrilled to be recognized by Fannie Mae as an authorized tax transcript report supplier for the DU validation service (DVS)/D1C. This underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the mortgage industry. Our goal has always been to provide solutions that not only meet but exceed industry standards, and this achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Halcyon team."

Halcyon's approval as an authorized tax transcript report supplier for the DU validation service with representation and warrants is expected to improve the adoption of digital solutions in the mortgage industry, offering lenders a more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective way to verify income data.

For more information, please visit www.halcyonsw.com .

About Halcyon: Halcyon is a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions. Its flagship product, Tax Wallet, offers a faster, better, and cheaper IRS income verification solution, backed by rep/warrant from both Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. Halcyon is dedicated to transforming the mortgage industry through cutting-edge technology and exceptional service.

About Fannie Mae: Fannie Mae is a leading source of financing for mortgage lenders, providing access to affordable mortgage financing in all markets at all times. Fannie Mae's mission is to provide reliable, large-scale access to affordable mortgage credit across the country.

Media Contact: Bridget Trevino, [email protected]

SOURCE Halcyon