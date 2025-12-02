Halcyon Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List in Best Startups category

The company was recognized for the launch of two industry-first programs designed to defeat ransomware threats

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon , the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best Startups category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries. Halcyon received this recognition for being a standout leader in the fight against ransomware.

This year, the company launched two initiatives designed to accelerate intelligence collaboration, share insights, and shape a more coordinated global response to ransomware: the Threat Research Incentive Program (TRIP) and the Ransomware Research Center (RRC) . TRIP is the first-ever dedicated ransomware threat intelligence bounty program that rewards independent threat researchers for their work in uncovering new and emerging ransomware threats. The RRC, led by Cynthia Kaiser, Senior Vice President of the Halcyon Ransomware Research Center and former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI's Cyber Division, is the first public-private coalition that unites threat researchers, policy leaders, and operational defenders to defeat ransomware.

"We're proud to be named to the Inc. Best in Business list, as we truly believe that we are the organization best suited to defeat ransomware attacks. Our mission transcends technological advancement – it takes the entire cybersecurity community. In launching TRIP and the RRC, we're making meaningful strides to combat ransomware, and we're grateful that our work is being recognized for its contributions." – Jon Miller, CEO and co-founder, Halcyon.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies. No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor." – Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

This recognition follows a period of exciting growth for Halcyon. The company was also recently named to the 2026 Fortune Cyber 60 list of the most significant venture-backed cybersecurity startups for the third consecutive year. In addition to Cynthia Kaiser, the company has made several strategic appointments this year, including CSO Oliver Newbury , former CISO of Barclay's, as Chief Strategy Officer, as well as veteran security leaders Tony Spinelli, Field CISO , and Gary Hayslip, Senior Security Advisor . The company also launched its Federal Practice this year, led by Mitchell Plonski, President of Federal, and Julie Starnes, Vice President of Federal, and has since joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) to contribute Halcyon's ransomware expertise, share intelligence with government and industry peers, and participate in operational activities.

For more information on Halcyon, visit www.halcyon.ai .

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

SOURCE Halcyon