Halcyon Appoints Ryan Schultz as Chief Customer Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware platform, today announced the appointment of Ryan Schultz as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Schultz will lead Halcyon's global customer organization, overseeing customer success, services, and long-term value realization as organizations worldwide confront increasingly sophisticated ransomware threats.

Schultz brings more than 20 years of technology leadership experience to Halcyon, with a career spanning chemical R&D, airlines, energy, security, sales and marketing, and data intelligence organizations. A seasoned technologist with a background in computer science, Schultz is known for aligning technical innovation with business outcomes, helping customers not only deploy technology effectively, but realize measurable, lasting impact.

"Ryan has a proven track record of building customer organizations that deliver measurable outcomes. As ransomware continues to escalate into one of the most pervasive and consequential threats facing modern enterprises, our customers need more than technology. They need a trusted partner deeply focused on outcomes. Ryan's experience and values-driven leadership will be instrumental in helping our customers succeed at scale." — Jon Miller, CEO and Co-founder, Halcyon

Throughout his career, Schultz has built and led large, strategic customer-facing organizations, delivering transformative outcomes across highly regulated and complex industries. As both an executive and a founder, his work has been driven by a belief that the industry must fundamentally rethink how it delivers value and builds customer relationships, moving beyond transactions to long-term trust and partnership.

"I'm excited to join Halcyon at a pivotal moment for both the company and the industry. Ransomware has become a defining risk for businesses, and Halcyon is taking a fundamentally different approach to defeating it. I look forward to working closely with our customers and partners to ensure they not only stay protected, but gain real, sustained value from their investment." — Ryan Schultz, Chief Customer Officer, Halcyon

Schultz is widely recognized for his collaborative leadership style and for placing integrity, transparency, accountability, and trust at the core of customer relationships. His appointment further strengthens Halcyon's executive team as the company continues to scale globally and expand its ecosystem of customers and partners.

To learn how Halcyon helps organizations defeat ransomware and deliver lasting customer outcomes, visit halcyon.ai/resources/case-studies

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

