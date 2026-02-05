Halcyon Partners to Deliver the First Commercial PCs Equipped for Ransomware Resilience

Provides exclusive offering of ransomware resilience, recovery and 24/7 expert support in collaboration with leading PC manufacturer.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon , the leading anti-ransomware platform, today announced a collaboration, bringing to market the first commercial PCs equipped for ransomware resilience*. Working with Dell Technologies, this exclusive offering enables Halcyon out-of-the-box on all Dell commercial PCs and is designed to protect businesses from the impacts of downtime and data loss caused by ransomware attacks.

Leaders and boards increasingly view ransomware resilience as a business imperative, critical to operational continuity and financial stability. As artificial intelligence accelerates the threat landscape, ransomware attacks are becoming faster, more automated, and easier to execute at scale, shrinking attack timelines from weeks to days or even hours.

Endpoint detection and response and other security tools remain essential for detecting and stopping malware and malicious activity. However, ransomware presents a fundamentally different challenge. Today's ransomware is engineered to evade controls, disable protections, and maximize business impact through data encryption and extortion. In this environment, resilience means survivability, the ability to limit damage, protect data, and recover operations quickly when prevention alone is not enough.

"AI is fundamentally changing the speed and scale of ransomware. Ransomware resilience is not about claiming attacks will not happen. It is about ensuring the business can survive them. By delivering ransomware-resilient PCs, we are helping organizations reduce downtime, minimize business impact, and return to operations faster in an AI-driven threat landscape." — Jon Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, Halcyon.

Now offered through Dell Trusted Workspace , Halcyon helps harden the world's most secure commercial PCs** against ever-evolving ransomware risks. Working alongside existing endpoint security investments, Halcyon adds a dedicated ransomware resiliency and recovery layer focused on the full lifecycle of an attack. As the first PC manufacturer to offer Halcyon's ransomware resilience solution as an out-of-the-box option for commercial PCs***, Dell simplifies procurement while fortifying fleet security. The approach strengthens zero trust-aligned endpoint protection without increasing operational burden.

Halcyon is now globally available to add to any purchase of a Dell commercial PC for enhanced, out-of-the-box ransomware protection. Organizations can contact their Dell representative to activate Halcyon protection for their device fleets. To learn more, please visit: https://www.dell.com/en-us/blog/a-new-era-of-ransomware-defense/

*Based on internal analysis of worldwide PC market, January 2026. Applicable to PCs on Intel and AMD processors. Not all features available with all PCs. Additional purchase required for some PC features. Halcyon software must be purchased in conjunction with a Dell PC and activated per the Terms & Conditions to enable commercial PC's equipped for ransomware resilience. Backed by partner validation, January 2026.

**Based on Dell internal analysis, October 2025 (Intel) and March 2025 (AMD). Applicable to PCs on Intel and AMD processors. Not all features available with all PCs. Additional purchase required for some features. Intel-based PCs validated by Principled Technologies , July 2025.

***Based on Dell partner validation, December 2025.

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

SOURCE Halcyon