Halcyon Launches Ransomware Incident Response Partner Program

Beazley Security and Booz Allen Hamilton align anti-ransomware technology and incident response expertise for seamless protection across the ransomware lifecycle

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, today announced the launch of its Incident Response (IR) Partner Program with Beazley Security and Booz Allen Hamilton. This program integrates Halcyon's dedicated anti-ransomware platform with the proven expertise of leading IR providers to deliver end-to-end protection against ransomware and data extortion attacks.

The IR Partner Program brings prevention and response together through joint go-to-market strategies, shared threat intelligence, and tightly integrated workflows. Customers receive continuous ransomware protection that stops attacks at every stage, from initial access and data exfiltration all the way through encryption, while dramatically speeding up recovery when incidents do occur. The result is an approach that enables organizations to eliminate ransom payments, ensure operational continuity, and reduce recovery time from weeks to hours.

Early customer programs and joint engagements have already demonstrated a measurable impact. In pilot deployments, recovery efforts were reduced by more than 90%, with some organizations regaining operations in under 24 hours. Shared threat intelligence between Halcyon and its partners has also identified new ransomware variants before they reached scale, giving defenders a critical early advantage. Together, these results underscore the value of pairing Halcyon's technology with the real-world expertise of trusted IR providers.

"Ransomware is the most urgent threat to enterprise resilience today. By uniting Halcyon's dedicated anti-ransomware platform with the incident response expertise of Beazley Security and Booz Allen Hamilton, we are delivering customers the confidence that they can detect, disrupt, and defeat ransomware without paying a ransom or suffering prolonged downtime." — Jon Miller, CEO and Co-founder, Halcyon.

"Ransomware is a growing global issue, something we deal with literally every day. Over the past eight years, we've experienced tens of thousands of claims and incidents, each contributing to a rich data repository on tools, tactics, and remediation costs that we use to help guide and support clients. From this, we know the importance that speed and preparation have in limiting the size, scope, and cost of an attack. We are now working closely with our partners at Halcyon to utilize their advanced tools in ransomware incidents to help clients mitigate these crippling events." – Alton Kizziah, CEO, Beazley Security

"Enterprises need an integrated approach that addresses the full ransomware lifecycle: prevention, detection, and recovery. By partnering with Halcyon, we are combining their dedicated anti-ransomware platform with Booz Allen's decades of experience responding to cyber incidents for both government and Fortune 500 organizations. This collaboration enables commercial customers to minimize operational disruption and avoid ransom payments, while strengthening long-term business resilience." — Ben Denkers, Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy, Product, and Growth, Booz Allen Hamilton.

The Halcyon IR Partner Program is one of the first industry initiatives to directly integrate a ransomware-specific platform with leading IR and cyber risk partners, including Beazley Security and Booz Allen Hamilton. Expanding on this foundation, Halcyon also partners with additional incident response leaders, including Alvaka, Asceris, Atmos Group, Blue Team Alpha, Cysiam, and Morae, further strengthening its collaborative ecosystem, eliminating ransom payments, ensuring operational continuity, and advancing resilience across the industry.

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

