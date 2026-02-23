Halcyon Appoints Scott Stout as President

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware platform, today announced the appointment of Scott Stout as President. In this role, Stout will lead Halcyon's global go-to-market organization and operational execution, helping accelerate the company's next phase of growth as enterprises worldwide confront the escalating threat of ransomware.

Stout brings more than two decades of cybersecurity and enterprise technology leadership experience to Halcyon. Most recently, he served as Security Chief Revenue Officer at Cisco Security, where he was responsible for driving global revenue strategy and execution across the security portfolio. Prior to Cisco, Stout held senior leadership roles at Deep Instinct, Palo Alto Networks, Imperva, and Forcepoint, building and scaling high-performing sales and go-to-market organizations across the Americas and globally.

"Scott is a proven leader with deep experience building and scaling world-class go-to-market organizations in cybersecurity. As ransomware continues to evolve into one of the most disruptive threats facing modern enterprises, our customers and partners need both innovation and execution at scale. Scott's leadership, operational rigor, and customer-first mindset will be instrumental as we continue expanding globally and helping organizations defeat ransomware." — Jon Miller, CEO and Co-founder, Halcyon

Throughout his career, Stout has been recognized for driving sustained growth, strengthening partner ecosystems, and aligning security innovation with measurable business outcomes. At Cisco, he led the growth of the Americas security go-to-market strategy and execution, helping organizations reduce risk and improve security outcomes across complex enterprise environments.

"I'm excited to join Halcyon at such a pivotal moment for the company and the industry. Ransomware has fundamentally changed the risk landscape for organizations worldwide, and Halcyon is taking a uniquely effective approach to defeating it. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to help more organizations eliminate ransomware as a business risk and achieve lasting resilience." — Scott Stout, President, Halcyon

Stout's appointment further strengthens Halcyon's executive leadership team as the company continues to scale globally, expand its partner ecosystem, and advance its mission to defeat ransomware.

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

