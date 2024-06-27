Halcyon To Donate All Proceeds From its Flagship Product to Support Service Members and Veterans

RED BANK, N.J., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the Fourth of July, a time to celebrate our nation's birth and cherished freedoms, Halcyon, an innovative technology company specializing in advanced data integration, is proud to launch a special initiative honoring the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. Starting immediately, Halcyon will contribute the proceeds from every transaction initiated on behalf of active military members or veterans to charitable organizations dedicated to supporting our service members and their families.

Each day, our military personnel and their families make incredible sacrifices to safeguard the freedoms we cherish. This initiative by Halcyon is our heartfelt gesture of gratitude and support for those who have dedicated so much to our country.

"Having spent six years in the Mideast, I have seen firsthand the dedication and bravery of our service members," said Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon. "The men and women of our military have always held a special place in my heart and this initiative is an expression of our deep gratitude for their service. We are especially dedicated to supporting the education of the children of our wounded and fallen soldiers. This Fourth of July, we hope that you and your families come together to honor our heroes and support those who have given so much for our freedom. From all of us at Halcyon, thank you to our military members and veterans for your service."

Serving the Underserved

Halcyon has always been committed to serving the underserved, a mission that aligns closely with the goals of the Government-Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs), our industry partners, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Our flagship product, Tax Wallet, offers a faster, better, and cheaper income verification solution to accomplish that goal. By supporting our military members and veterans, we are not only honoring their service but also addressing the financial challenges they often face.

As we celebrate Independence Day, we invite you to join us in making a difference. Whether you are an active member of the military, a veteran, or someone who supports our troops, take pride in them, yourselves, and our Country.

About Halcyon

Halcyon is a leading financial technology company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the mortgage industry. Halcyon has continued our commitment to keeping pricing low during the difficult time in the lending space, Tax Wallet, highlights our commitment to delivering faster, better, and cheaper financial services. For more information, visit www.halcyonsw.com.

Contact: Bridget Trevino | [email protected]

SOURCE Halcyon