Halcyon's By The People Returns to All Four Quadrants of Washington, D.C. June 13-28

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An enormous and colorful net sculpture of braided fiber and projected light by artist Janet Echelman will be installed high over the Union Market District as part of this year's By The People, Washington, D.C.'s largest international arts and dialogue festival. Spanning an entire intersection, this monumental sculpture will be the first public outdoor presentation of Echelman's work in the District. The expanded festival, taking place over three weekends from June 13-28, includes large-scale art installations, dialogues that focus on the future, pop-up performances, and other programming in every D.C. ward as well as suburban Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The free festival brings people together around the founding principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. By The People is organized by Halcyon – a nonprofit supporting emerging artists and social entrepreneurs – in association with the Smithsonian, Destination DC, and other D.C.-based organizations (see list of partners below).

"By The People visitors love to see something new and different, something that pushes boundaries – and that's what we are planning for the 2020 festival," said Halcyon CEO Kate Goodall.

This year's primary festival hub will be Union Market District in Northeast D.C., where it is the only hub location to have hosted By The People. In partnership with EDENS, the D.C.-based retail real estate developer who envisioned Union Market District, By The People will program the festival's kickoff event as well as installations by artists like Janet Echelman, whose massive fiber pieces have been installed everywhere from the Smithsonian's Renwick Gallery to Oxford Circus in London. Artists-in-residence and national and international partnerships have made Union Market District a launchpad for emerging and established artists alike and a 45-acre haven for creative expressionists.

"Our partnership with Halcyon's By The People festival activates Union Market District's creative landscape with an additional layer that reflects the community's vibrant artistic identity," said EDENS CEO Jodie McLean. "Art keeps us connected in real life, giving us a sense of belonging to something bigger than ourselves, which is when true prosperity happens – economically, socially, culturally, and soulfully. Janet Echelman's immersive installation this year will continue to engage the community in thought-provoking conversations that bring us closer."

2020 festival highlights include:

A full-on arts takeover of D.C., with locations across the city including Union Market District (NE DC), Georgetown (NW DC), the Hirschhorn (SW DC), and the Anacostia Community Museum (SE DC).

(NW DC), the Hirschhorn (SW DC), and the Anacostia Community Museum (SE DC). Art curated by D.C.-based multidisciplinary artist Sheldon Scott . Scott's curatorial vision is based on the concept of "Culture Supreme," an idea that art and culture drive today's world. Scott is director of culture at Eaton DC and was the first artist selected to perform as part of the National Portrait Gallery's prestigious Outwin portraiture competition.

. Scott's curatorial vision is based on the concept of "Culture Supreme," an idea that art and culture drive today's world. Scott is director of culture at Eaton DC and was the first artist selected to perform as part of the National Portrait Gallery's prestigious Outwin portraiture competition. Dialogue events curated by Svetlana Legetic, founder of BYT Media and Exactly Agency, and art fairs curated by Nina O'Neil , founder of Monochrome Collective.

, founder of Monochrome Collective. Installations presenting emerging artists side-by-side with established artists. In addition to Echelman, confirmed artists include French artist Olivier Grossetête, known for his large but ephemeral cardboard architectural works, and the eight current Halcyon Arts Lab fellows.

A continued partnership with the Smithsonian and Solstice Saturday, with By The People partnering to present programming at the Hirshhorn and the Anacostia Community Museum. Both will be among the Smithsonian museums open until midnight Saturday, June 20 , in celebration of the solstice.

, in celebration of the solstice. Pop-up performances ranging from dance to music to spoken word and featuring both local and visiting artists.

Satellite locations expanding the festival's core programming to reach every D.C. ward, Maryland , and Virginia .

