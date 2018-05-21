Haley Guiliano LLP Announces European Patent Guru Peter Hale is Joining the Firm

LONDON, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellectual property law firm, Haley Guiliano LLP, has announced that Peter Hale will be joining the firm as a partner to head its European practice out of the firm's London, UK office. Hale was formerly senior partner at UK IP prosecution firm Kilburn & Strode LLP.

This is a significant move for Haley Guiliano LLP, which has recently been expanding its European IP services through the addition of several registered European Patent Attorneys. Hale is a highly rated European Patent Attorney and UK-qualified Higher Courts Litigator with extensive experience in patent prosecution and enforcement. He has earned many professional accolades for his work, particularly as a leading figure in European patent oppositions and appeals.

Haley Guiliano managing partner, Joseph Guiliano, based in New York City, commented, "We are very pleased that Peter is joining the partnership. The fit is perfect. We always aim to be 'best in class' and that is what Peter brings to our European practice. This addition to the firm reflects our commitment to the vision of providing seamless global IP advice."

Hale added, "Haley Guiliano is an exciting new boutique IP law firm with incredible energy and a clear strategy of providing what in-house IP counsel needs across the global IP space. Their vision of a truly integrated multi-jurisdictional IP law firm is something I share and I am delighted to join them as head of the European practice. Clients can expect the very best in service that will enable seamless, efficient, and coordinated IP advice across continents. We have a unique base from which to do that."

Haley Guiliano LLP was established in August 2017 as a spin-off of Ropes & Gray LLP's corporate IP practice. With offices in New York City, Silicon Valley, and London, the firm specializes in business-focused strategic IP counseling, patent prosecution and contested proceedings.



