Haley Guiliano Welcomes Michael Sobelman to its San Jose Office

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haley Guiliano LLP is pleased to announce that Michael Sobelman is joining the Firm as Managing Director of Technical Analysis and Licensing. Sobelman brings deep experience in all phases of intellectual property strategy and licensing spanning a wide range of computer and network technologies. He will put his expertise and technical depth to work with the Firm's patent strategy and licensing practices.

"We are excited that Mike has joined the Firm. His experience in the room where the technical and business aspects of patent licensing discussions happen will allow us to provide even deeper service to the Firm's clients. His understanding of how to identify and explain the value in patents will directly enhance the Firm's real-world training for its Technical Advisors," says Greg Lundell, a Haley Guiliano Partner and member of the Firm's Managing Committee.

Sobelman's role will include working closely with the Firm's 20 Technical Advisors. Since the late 1980s, partners at Haley Guiliano and its predecessor firms have developed and managed a Technical Advisor program training engineers and scientists in diverse technical fields to be patent and legal professionals. In fact, several of the Firm's current Associates and Partners are products of the Technical Advisor program. "The Technical Advisor program is an excellent opportunity for the Firm to attract and train technically and scientifically outstanding individuals who also come from traditionally underrepresented groups to become highly-skilled patent professionals," said Karen Mangasarian, a Haley Guiliano Partner and member of the Firm's Managing and DEI committees. Technical Advisors join the firm following graduation from an appropriate engineering or science program, with some joining after time in industry or post-doctoral studies. They learn patent practice in an apprentice-style training program, where they work closely with the Firm's senior attorneys and IP professionals and work toward passing the USPTO Patent Bar to become Patent Agents. Many Technical Advisors attend part-time law school programs, with the Firm providing tuition assistance.

"Haley Guiliano's overall practice around patent strategy and licensing is attractive to me. A big part of that is the Firm's Technical Advisor program. Haley Guiliano has an unparalleled team in its Technical Advisors; the program has a rich history, the Technical Advisors represent a unique value to the Firm's clients, and they have a bright future in intellectual property. I'm looking forward to working closely with them and the Firm's ongoing patent analysis work to continue developing value for the Firm's clients," added Sobelman.

In addition to its core patent preparation and prosecution practices, Haley Guiliano supports all phases of patent strategy, licensing, and litigation. The Firm's pre-litigation expertise includes portfolio mining and curation, patent valuation, patent assertion and defense, and transactional licensing. Haley Guiliano also regularly serves as lead counsel for patent and complex commercial litigation.

About Michael Sobelman: Mike holds a B.S. in Physics from UCLA, an M.S. in Physics from CSU Northridge, and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University. He began his career in the semiconductor industry testing DRAMs and microcontrollers. Sobelman's intellectual property experience includes leadership roles, IP M&A, and licensing with Sun Microsystems, Rambus, Intellectual Ventures, The Kudelski Group, and Immersion Corp. While at Rambus, Sobelman was part of the M&A team that acquired Cryptography Research, Inc. and ultimately managed CRI's semiconductor, postage, and point-of-sale patent licensing.

About Haley Guiliano LLP: Haley Guiliano is recognized as a leading patent and intellectual property law firm. Its practice includes all aspects of patent law across engineering and life sciences disciplines, as well as complex civil litigation and general IP counseling. Haley Guiliano recently celebrated its 5th anniversary following its spin-out from Ropes & Gray and has offices in London, UK; New York, NY; and San Jose, CA.

