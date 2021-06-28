Half of Enterprise 5G Operators Lack the Knowledge or Tools to Find and Fix Security Vulnerabilities

DALLAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, and GSMA Intelligence, today released new research that reveals a major gap in security capability among mobile operators, which in many cases is not yet being filled by industry partnerships.

In the 5G era, and a rapidly changing digital landscape, operators could broaden their security credentials with partners as they look to deliver on their desire to secure private networks.

Learn more about the research during Mobile World Congress with Trend Micro's Ed Cabrera: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/session/enabling-digital-transformation-of-industries-in-the-5g-era.

According to the study, 68% of operators sell private wireless networks to enterprise customers with the rest planning to do so by 2025. Nearly half (45%) of operators consider it extremely important to invest in security to achieve long-term enterprise revenue goals. To this end, 77% of operators are planning to offer security as part of their private network solutions.

"This study revealed a potential disconnect in how operators view security," said Ed Cabrera, chief cybersecurity officer for Trend Micro. "It is obvious that operators understand the risks and have a very real desire to address cybersecurity concerns. However, some teams are trying to solve the problem without the expertise of security experts or specialist vendors. This is akin to hiring a plumber to fix your electricity; they might be able to identify problems or make recommendations but aren't necessarily equipped to solve the problems. To their credit, operators also understand the need to bridge this gap as they look to address the security opportunity."

In addition, the report found that:

51% of operators see edge computing (Multi-Access Edge Computing, or MEC) is a key part of their near future enterprise strategy. Only 18% of operators currently secure their endpoints or edge.

The role operators can play in securing the private network ecosystem is particularly important in the 5G Era. New threat vectors will materialize as enterprises look to embrace new communications technologies (5G, edge computing, cloud computing, private wireless, IoT) to digitally transform their business. Operators are in a prime position to address these and profit in supporting their enterprise customers. To take on this role, operators will want to broaden their credentials or partner with security, cloud or IT vendors capable of filling any gaps in their security portfolios and expertise.

As a security platformer with 5G service providers for Enterprise, Trend Micro understand the needs of its corporate customers and partners with these organizations to best meet those needs.

To read a full copy of the report, Securing 5G Era Private networks, please visit: https://data.gsmaintelligence.com/research/research/research-2021/securing-private-networks-in-the-5G-era.

The report is based on two GSMA Intelligence surveys:

GSMA Intelligence Operators in Focus 2021 survey spans 100 decision-makers from operators around the world to understand their views on the enterprise opportunity.

survey spans 100 decision-makers from operators around the world to understand their views on the enterprise opportunity. The GSMA Intelligence Enterprise in Focus 2020 survey spans 2,873 companies in eight industry verticals and 18 countries.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

About GSMA Intelligence

GSMA Intelligence is the definitive source of global mobile operator data, analysis and forecasts, and publisher of authoritative industry reports and research. Our data covers every operator group, network and MVNO in every country worldwide – from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. It is the most accurate and complete set of industry metrics available, comprising tens of millions of individual data points, updated daily.

GSMA Intelligence is relied on by leading operators, vendors, regulators, financial institutions and third-party industry players, to support strategic decision-making and long-term investment planning. The data is used as an industry reference point and is frequently cited by the media and by the industry itself.

Our team of analysts and experts produce regular thought-leading research reports across a range of industry topics.

www.gsmaintelligence.com

