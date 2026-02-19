Halfpricesoft.com Highlights ez1095 ACA Software as Critical Solution With 1095 Deadlines Fast Approaching

All-in-one platform simplifies 1095/1094-C and 1095/1094-B preparation, printing, and IRS & state e-filing

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com is helping businesses stay compliant as key Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting deadlines draw near with its powerful and easy-to-use ez1095 ACA software, a complete solution for preparing, printing, and electronically filing Forms 1095/1094-C and 1095/1094-B. Employers and coverage providers are now facing the most critical ACA reporting dates of the year. The deadline to furnish recipient copies is March 2, 2026, and the deadline to electronically file ACA forms with the IRS is March 31, 2026 . Missing these dates can result in costly penalties, making accurate and timely filing essential.

Self-Filing vs. Using ez1095 In-App Service Video Instructions. Beat the deadlines! Speed Speed

Learn more about ez1095 ACA software and download a trial version today at Halfpricesoft.com to experience faster, easier ACA form preparation and filing.

Designed to reduce stress during peak compliance season, ez1095 allows users to manage the entire ACA reporting process in one place, from data entry and form generation to paper printing, PDF creation, and secure e-filing to the IRS and participating states.

"With ACA deadlines approaching quickly, businesses need a reliable and affordable solution they can implement immediately," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "ez1095 gives employers the tools they need to prepare, print, and file their forms accurately and on time without outsourcing."

The software's intuitive interface and step-by-step workflow help users' complete filings faster while minimizing errors. Flexible printing options support both plain paper and pre-printed forms, and built-in PDF functionality makes it easy to distribute and store digital copies for recordkeeping.

Key Features of ez1095 ACA Software:

Supports 1095/1094-C and 1095/1094-B preparation

preparation Prints recipient forms on plain paper or pre-printed forms

Generates PDF copies for employees and records

Secure electronic filing to the IRS and supported states

User-friendly design for faster processing and reduced compliance risk

As ACA reporting requirements continue to evolve, ez1095 provides an affordable, in-house alternative to expensive service bureaus—giving businesses full control over their data and deadlines.

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of affordable and user-friendly business software, offering payroll, tax reporting, and check printing solutions trusted by thousands of businesses and accounting professionals nationwide.

Attention Tax Filers NEW efile direct in-app add on feature

What do I need to start?

First, purchase ez1095 E-File Version and set up your company and employee information. Then, purchase the 1095 E-File service to submit your 1095 forms electronically to the IRS.

ez1095 software offers customers a user-friendly graphic interface and Windows menu to make the software quick and easy to set up, use and navigate. Priced from just $295 per installation paper print version, ($495 for efile Federal version and $695 for Federal and State efile version)

Customers that need to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this ACA software from halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of US business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers for over two decades and assists small to mid-size companies in simplifying payroll processing and streamlining business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com