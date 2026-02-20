New 2025 ezW2Correction Empowers CPAs With a Faster, Easier Way to Process W-2 and W-3 Corrections

Affordable, step-by-step software helps tax professionals reduce errors, meet IRS deadlines, and handle unlimited correction forms with confidence.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com announces the release of ezW2Correction, the powerful and user-friendly solution designed to simplify W-2C and W-3C Correction form processing for CPAs, accountants, and small business professionals. Built with the needs of tax preparers in mind, this innovative software reduces the stress of correcting wage and tax information by guiding users through each step with accuracy, speed, and built-in compliance features. Prices continue to remain affordable by allowing clients to use 2025 ezW2Correction to process forms for years 2015-2025 for one flat rate.

ezW2Correction software has been created to eliminate late W2 and W3 correction penalties with efile version as well as print and mail and PDF feature. We are also now offering efile direct service for Correction W2 and W3 forms

Clients are encouraged to download and try ezW2Correction at no obligation for up to 30 days.

"CPAs and tax professionals need tools that work as hard as they do during peak filing season," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "ezW2Correction was developed to give them a clear advantage, saving time, reducing errors, and ensuring correction forms are completed quickly and correctly."

Key Features & Benefits

Simple step-by-step interface for fast W-2C and W-3C preparation.

Process forms for multiple years at one flat rate.

Now offering efile direct, add-on feature .

Prints on plain white paper, no special forms required.

Supports unlimited corrections for one low price

Creates PDF copies for secure electronic storage.

Ideal for CPAs, accounting firms, and small businesses.

No recurring or hidden fees.

With increasing IRS scrutiny and tight filing deadlines, ezW2Correction delivers a dependable way to prepare and print correction forms on plain paper, generate PDF copies for recordkeeping, and maintain complete control over sensitive payroll data, all without expensive service fees or complex systems.

ezW2Correction costs start at $49.00 for paper print only version, efile version is $169.00 for a single installation. It is available now from Halfpricesoft.com with a risk-free trial so potential clients can experience the full functionality before purchasing.

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted leader in affordable, easy-to-use business and tax form preparation software, providing payroll, tax filing, check printing, and accounting solutions for small businesses, nonprofits, and accounting professionals nationwide

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com