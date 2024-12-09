Halfpricesoft.com Releases ezW2 2024 with New W2 Checklist for Simplified Tax Filing

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com, a leading provider of innovative tax software solutions, announces the launch of its comprehensive W2 Checklist, designed to guide small businesses through a seamless and stress-free tax season in 2025. This timely resource underscores Halfpricesoft.com's commitment to empowering businesses with user-friendly tools and resources that simplify complex tax procedures.

ezW2 streamlines W2 1099 filing for small businesses

For nearly two decades, thousands of businesses nationwide have relied on W2 software to streamline their tax reporting. The latest version of ezW2, updated for 2024, features enhanced functionality, including a quick data import tool, making it even easier for users to prepare and file their tax forms accurately and efficiently.

"Crafted with simplicity as a core principle, ezW2 2024 software is adaptable, budget-friendly, and dependable," stated Halfpricesoft.com's development team. "We are confident that even those new to the software, possessing basic computer skills and limited accounting experience, can quickly become proficient in using the software and complete their tax filings with ease."

ezW2 software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 2003, Vista, and Windows 7. ezW2 2024 can be downloaded for up to 30 days with no obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp

Here are some noteworthy features of the latest version:

White Paper Printing: This new function enables printing of all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1, and 2) and W3 on standard white paper. The black and white substitute forms for W2 Copy A and W3 have SSA-approval, eliminating the need for reprinted forms for SSA and recipient copies. While ezW2 accommodates printing 1099-NEC recipient copies on white paper, it is essential to note that the IRS does not certify these substitute forms. Consequently, for 1099-NEC copy A and 1096, printing on red-ink forms using ezW2 is necessary.

Digital PDF Generation: ezW2 empowers businesses to generate digital PDF files for W2 and 1099 recipient copies. This feature facilitates effortless emailing of forms, resulting in cost savings on postage and mailing supplies.

E-file Capability: ezW2 offers the capability to generate efile documents, which users can conveniently upload to the SSA and IRS websites.

Seamless Data Import: Time-saving is a priority with ezW2, which is why it allows for the import of W2 and 1099 data from CSV and QuickBooks IIF files. This eliminates the need for manual data entry, freeing up time for businesses to focus on other critical tasks.

Unlimited Capacity: ezW2 is designed to scale with businesses of all sizes. It supports an unlimited number of companies, recipients, and forms at no extra cost. This makes it an ideal solution for accountants, tax preparers, multi-business owners, and individual businesses alike.

Halfpricesoft.com encourages businesses to experience the simplicity and efficiency of ezW2 firsthand by downloading the free trial version available on their website. For more information and to download the software, please visit: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.

