Securely and Seamlessly Efile W-2 and 1099 Forms Directly Through Halfpricesoft

No TCC? No problem! ezW2 2025 is now available with built-in W-2 and 1099-NEC Efile service for the 2026 tax season deadlines.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com makes year-end and tax-season filing simpler than ever by offering a secure choice to file W-2 and 1099-NEC forms, directly through Halfpricesoft (No TCC required with this feature). Purchase ezW2 2025 and the efile add-on feature to receive 10 free e-files for 1099/W2 forms. This is an exclusive limited time offer for ezW2 2025 customers.

To learn more about securely filing W-2 and 1099 forms and our new efile add-on feature visit Halfpricesoft.com.

Learn How to Prepare, Print and Self-E File 2025 W2 Forms for the Upcoming Tax Season. Speed Speed Halfpricesoft.com has released the 2025 ezW2 enterprise version to eliminate tax form filing headaches!

Designed with small businesses and payroll professionals in mind, Halfpricesoft's e-file solution eliminates the stress and complexity of manual form preparation. Users can quickly generate, review, and electronically file W-2 and 1099-NEC forms while ensuring accuracy, compliance, and data security.

"ezW2 2025 offers customers options with self file or add-on W-2 and 1099-NEC efile service, giving businesses a flexible and secure way to prepare for 2026 tax season," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.

Attention Tax Wage Filers:

The IRS has issued final regulations that reduce the electronic filing threshold from 250 to 10 informational returns (such as Forms W-2 or 1099), beginning January 2024. If clients will be filing 10 or more informational returns, filing electronically is required unless the IRS grants a waiver or exemption.

With intuitive workflows and built-in checks, Halfpricesoft helps users avoid common filing errors and meet IRS deadlines with confidence. Whether filing for a handful of employees or managing multiple clients, the software delivers a reliable, cost-effective solution without unnecessary subscriptions or hidden fees.

Key benefits include:

Secure electronic filing for W- 2 and 1099 forms with no TCC required when using our add-on efile service

Easy-to-use interface with minimal learning curve

Built-in error checking to reduce rejections

Import/export feature

Roll previous ezW2 data to current to save time

Process unlimited forms for multiple companies at one flat rate with self-filing

Download and test today at halfpricesoft.com for up to thirty days.

About Halfpricesoft

Halfpricesoft.com is a trusted provider of affordable, easy-to-use payroll, tax, and business software solutions for small businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals. Known for its no-subscription pricing and reliable performance, Halfpricesoft offers practical tools for W-2, 1099, payroll processing, accounting, and check printing. With a focus on simplicity, accuracy, and compliance, Halfpricesoft helps businesses save time, reduce errors, and meet filing requirements with confidence. Contact us today for live customer support assistance.

