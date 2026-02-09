Halfpricesoft.com Stands Ready to Support ACA Compliance with 1095 E-File Services

Dedicated team and secure e-filing tools help businesses meet ACA reporting requirements with confidence!

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting deadlines approach, the Halfpricesoft.com team is fully prepared to offer businesses, employers, and tax professionals a new reliable 1095 e-file add-on services . Designed to simplify the submission of Forms 1095-B and 1095-C, the service provides a secure and efficient way to file electronically while reducing errors, saving time, and easing the pressure of compliance during peak filing season. The IRS now mandates e-filing when you file 10 or more ACA 1095 returns . Read More about Efiling Here or Watch our Tutorial.

Businesses and tax professionals are encouraged to prepare early and take advantage of the 1095 e-file service today. To learn more or get started, visit Halfpricesoft.com and experience a simpler approach to ACA reporting.

"Our goal is to remove the stress from ACA reporting," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "With our 1095 e-file service and hands-on customer support, clients know they have a trusted team ready to help them file accurately and on time."

This new e-file service add on feature offers a secure, streamlined, and innovative way to submit 1095 forms electronically. Designed for accuracy and reliability, it helps clients file with confidence and ensures forms reach the IRS promptly and efficiently.

Customers that are required to e- file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this new 2025 ACA software from halfpricsoft.com. There is no cost to test the application before purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp .

Learn more at Self-Filing vs. Using ez1095 In-App Service:

1. File ACA forms to the IRS directly by yourself with your own IRS account and TCC.

2. We offer 1095 e-file service for clients who do not have an IRS account or TCC and clients who do have a TCC but want a faster and easier way to file forms.

Clients can estimate or purchase this efile 1095 service fee

View all features included in ez1095

Efile version starts at $495.00 for single Federal processing. $695.00 for IRS and State efile version. Add-on efile feature is an additional cost. Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of US business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers for over two decades and assists small to mid-size companies in simplifying payroll processing and streamlining business management.

