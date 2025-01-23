Halfpricesoft.com Unveils ezW2: No Red Forms For W-2 and W-3 Filing for the 2025 Tax Season

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com offers clients less expensive solution by printing Copy A W-2 and W-3 on plain white paper. No W-2 or W-3 red forms are needed. With the SSA approved ezW2 software, employers and tax professionals can now print an unlimited number of W-2 or W-3 forms in house, easily and inexpensively. Please note: Pre-printed Copy A red forms for 1099-NEC and 1096 Copy A are still required by SSA.

ezW2 tax preparation software seamlessly processes W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms for the upcoming January 31 deadline

"ezW2 2024 tax preparation software gives employers a fast and reliable way to process W-2 and W-3 forms for the January 31, 2025 deadline by eliminating the need for Copy A W-2 and W-3 Forms," said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Prices start at only $49 for the single installation small to mid-size business version ($99 for the new enterprise version which will allow for efile and pdf processing) EzW2 2024 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W-2, W-3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.

Potential clients can download and test for up to 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. The trial version prints forms with "TRIAL" watermark and limits e-filing. Once customers download software and enter a purchased license key the software unlocks for unlimited use.

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. It has been designed as a quality and user-friendly software for US small to mid-size businesses.

The 2025 edition of ezW2 offers businesses everything needed to prepare, print, and e-file W-2, W-3, 1099-NEC, and 1096 forms, helping in complicity with government regulations effortlessly. Key features include:

Print Forms on Plain Paper: Approved by the SSA and IRS, ezW2 eliminates the need for expensive pre-printed forms by allowing users to print W-2 and W-3 forms in black-and-white on plain paper.

E-filing Made Easy: With built-in e-filing capabilities, users can electronically submit forms directly to the IRS and SSA, saving time and reducing errors.

Support for Multiple Businesses: Ideal for accountants and CPAs, ezW2 supports multiple businesses and unlimited form filings.

: Ideal for accountants and CPAs, ezW2 supports multiple businesses and unlimited form filings. Flexible Printing Options: Print employee W-2 forms for distribution or mail forms directly to employees.

Potential customers can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp. The trial version will print forms with a TRIAL watermark until the license key is purchased and added.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers for over 20 years and will allow small and mid-size business owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

