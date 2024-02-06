Halia Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Canary Speech to Leverage its Cutting Edge AI- Driven Speech Technology to Advance the Clinical Development of Novel Therapeutics Targeting Neuroinflammation

This technology will support the development of Halia's new Alzheimer's disease drug, HT-4253, targeting a mediator of neuroinflammation called Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2)

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing neuroinflammation-targeting drugs, and Canary Speech, a leader in artificial intelligence vocal biomarker technology, today announced a collaboration to revolutionize the way Alzheimer's disease can be monitored and treated.

This collaboration leverages Canary Speech's state-of-the-art AI vocal biomarker platform which utilizes advanced AI algorithms to analyze subtle changes in voice patterns and monitor cognitive function changes in Alzheimer's patients. This non-invasive, efficient method offers a revolutionary approach to tracking the progression of Alzheimer's disease and the effectiveness of treatments. Halia will integrate these insights to enhance the development and efficacy of its new Alzheimer's drug, HT-4253, targeting a mediator of neuroinflammation called Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), known for playing a critical role in driving pathogenesis in Alzheimer's disease progression. By focusing on this component, Halia aims to slow or even halt the progression of the disease, offering new hope to patients and families.

"This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to address the challenges of Alzheimer's disease and advance the clinical development of HT-4253, which targets a unique component of neuro-inflammation," said David Bearss, CEO of Halia Therapeutics. "Canary AI-driven Speech technology will provide invaluable data to help us tailor our therapies more effectively and improve outcomes for patients with this debilitating neurodegenerative disease".

"We are thrilled to be combining our pioneering AI technology with Halia's' expertise in drug development targeting neuro-inflammation," said Henry O'Connell, CEO and Co-founder of Canary Speech. "Our goal is to transform Alzheimer's patient care and provide a more nuanced understanding of how treatments impact cognitive function over time".

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real time vocal analysis on as little as 40 seconds of speech using smart devices. Canary Speech is seeking to advance speech and language applications for the hospital, health and wellness, and pharmaceutical markets. The Utah-based company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving access to care, quality of care and management of health conditions with its patented AI speech technology. Canary Speech technology also provides the opportunity to enhance telemedicine and remote medical services. For more information, visit www.canaryspeech.com .

About HT-4253

HT-4253 is an orally administered small molecule with excellent brain penetration that targets a mediator of neuroinflammation called LRRK2. Chronic inflammation in the brain is a driver of several neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. Halia scientists have shown that LRRK2 is an essential regulator of neuroinflammation. LRRK2 inhibition by HT-4253 could represent a new way to treat neurodegenerative diseases with an inflammation component by changing how the disease progresses. Halia Therapeutics plans to file for an IND with HT-4253 this year, with the goal of initiating a first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial by the end of 2024.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study ( NCT05447546 ) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X) .

