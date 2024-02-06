Halia Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Canary Speech to Leverage its Cutting Edge AI- Driven Speech Technology to Advance the Clinical Development of Novel Therapeutics Targeting Neuroinflammation

News provided by

Halia Therapeutics

06 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

This technology will support the development of Halia's new Alzheimer's disease drug, HT-4253, targeting a mediator of neuroinflammation called Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2)

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing neuroinflammation-targeting drugs, and Canary Speech, a leader in artificial intelligence vocal biomarker technology, today announced a collaboration to revolutionize the way Alzheimer's disease can be monitored and treated.

This collaboration leverages Canary Speech's state-of-the-art AI vocal biomarker platform which utilizes advanced AI algorithms to analyze subtle changes in voice patterns and monitor cognitive function changes in Alzheimer's patients. This non-invasive, efficient method offers a revolutionary approach to tracking the progression of Alzheimer's disease and the effectiveness of treatments. Halia will integrate these insights to enhance the development and efficacy of its new Alzheimer's drug, HT-4253, targeting a mediator of neuroinflammation called Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2), known for playing a critical role in driving pathogenesis in Alzheimer's disease progression. By focusing on this component, Halia aims to slow or even halt the progression of the disease, offering new hope to patients and families.

"This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to address the challenges of Alzheimer's disease and advance the clinical development of HT-4253, which targets a unique component of neuro-inflammation," said David Bearss, CEO of Halia Therapeutics. "Canary AI-driven Speech technology will provide invaluable data to help us tailor our therapies more effectively and improve outcomes for patients with this debilitating neurodegenerative disease".

"We are thrilled to be combining our pioneering AI technology with Halia's' expertise in drug development targeting neuro-inflammation," said Henry O'Connell, CEO and Co-founder of Canary Speech. "Our goal is to transform Alzheimer's patient care and provide a more nuanced understanding of how treatments impact cognitive function over time".

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real time vocal analysis on as little as 40 seconds of speech using smart devices. Canary Speech is seeking to advance speech and language applications for the hospital, health and wellness, and pharmaceutical markets. The Utah-based company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving access to care, quality of care and management of health conditions with its patented AI speech technology. Canary Speech technology also provides the opportunity to enhance telemedicine and remote medical services. For more information, visit www.canaryspeech.com.

About HT-4253

HT-4253 is an orally administered small molecule with excellent brain penetration that targets a mediator of neuroinflammation called LRRK2. Chronic inflammation in the brain is a driver of several neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease. Halia scientists have shown that LRRK2 is an essential regulator of neuroinflammation. LRRK2 inhibition by HT-4253 could represent a new way to treat neurodegenerative diseases with an inflammation component by changing how the disease progresses. Halia Therapeutics plans to file for an IND with HT-4253 this year, with the goal of initiating a first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial by the end of 2024.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Company Contact:

James Dye
+1.385.355.4315
[email protected] 

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
Russo Partners, LLC
+1 (646) 942-5604
[email protected]

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics

Also from this source

Halia Therapeutics Announces $30M Series C Financing to Advance Novel Pipeline of Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics Announces $30M Series C Financing to Advance Novel Pipeline of Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat...
Halia Therapeutics to Attend the 42nd JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Present at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

Halia Therapeutics to Attend the 42nd JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Present at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.