Halia Therapeutics to Present at 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat inflammation, today announced that David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 27.

Dr. Bearss' presentation will highlight the recent company developments on its novel pipeline of therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, including the initiation of 2 Phase II clinical trials evaluating its lead asset, HT-6184, a selective and orally bioavailable first-in-class inhibitor of NLRP3/NEK7 inflammasome. The presentation will include recent business updates and anticipated milestones.

Details about the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. EST

Location: Plymouth, 6th floor, Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

Registration: Here

Dr. Bearss and Jeff Burton, CFO, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings with registered conference attendees. Meetings can be scheduled via the BIO One-on-One Partnering system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference/bio-one-one-partneringtm

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase I study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. Halia has also initiated 2 Phase II trials to evaluate the efficacy of HT-6184 for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (NCT06241742). The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Company Contact:

James Dye

+1.385.355.4315

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

[email protected]

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics