Halia Therapeutics to Present at the 13th World Gastroenterology, IBD & Hepatology Conference

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of small molecule medications designed to combat inflammation, today announced that the company will present at the 13th World Gastroenterology, IBD & Hepatology Conference taking place during December 15-17, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and virtually.

The conference will unite leading experts in gastroenterology and hepatology for comprehensive discussions on a diverse range of topics, delving into the latest and most notable innovations in the field. Halia's Chief Operating Officer, Jared Bearss, MBA, will be presenting clinical data demonstrating the efficacy of the company's novel NLRP3-inhibitor, HT-6184.

Presentation details are included below:

Title: Early Clinical Evaluation of HT-6184 a Potent, Selective, Orally Bioavailable, Allosteric Inhibitor of Nek7/NLRP3

Speaker: Jared Bearss, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of Halia Therapeutics

Date: December 16, 2023

Time: 2:45-3:10 pm (UTC+4)

Location: Holiday Inn Dubai, Al Barsha 1 Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai - United Arab Emirates

About NLRP3

NLRP3, an innate immune sensor, is activated in response to various pathogenic and sterile stimuli. Activation of NLRP3 triggers the release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 and induces a lytic cell death process called pyroptosis. These processes lead to systemic chronic inflammation. Halia's therapeutic inhibition of NLRP3 prevents the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes its disassembly once formed, thereby inhibiting the production and release of IL-1β and IL-18. Persistent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is thought to drive the onset and progression of many conditions, including fibrotic, dermatological, and auto-inflammatory diseases. Significant neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis are also driven by NLRP3 activation.

About HT-6184

HT-6184 represents an innovative approach as it is the first drug candidate to target the protein NEK7 through an allosteric mechanism. NEK7 is an essential component of the NLRP3 inflammasome and is critical for its assembly and the maintenance of NLRP3 activity. In preclinical models, Halia has shown that inhibiting the ability of NEK7 to bind to NLRP3 leads to a disruption in the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome complex, thereby inhibiting the signaling from the inflammasome and reducing the inflammatory response. Preclinical models also showed that in addition to disrupting the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, HT-6184 promotes the disassembly of the inflammasome once activated.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on  LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Company Contact:

James Dye

+1.385.355.4315

[email protected]

Media Contact: 

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

+1 (646) 942-5604

[email protected]

