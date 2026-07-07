Halifax Group Names Rob Holcomb as Operating Executive

Longtime Data and Analytics Professional to Support Firm's Investments and Portfolio

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a middle market private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies, today announced that it has engaged Rob Holcomb as an Operating Executive. Mr. Holcomb will support Halifax by assessing and optimizing data infrastructure, analytics capabilities, and artificial intelligence readiness across portfolio companies and new investment opportunities.

Mr. Holcomb brings more than two decades of data management, analytics, and business strategy leadership to Halifax. He previously served as a Director of Analytics at Johnson & Johnson, and held roles at Waters Corporation, a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, as well as United Technologies, a global aerospace and building systems conglomerate. Mr. Holcomb holds a Bachelor of Science from Wake Forest University and a Master of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"Rob's deep expertise in data analytics and AI enablement is increasingly central to how we evaluate and create value in our portfolio companies," said Amit Swaroop, Principal at Halifax. "His ability to translate complex data challenges into actionable business outcomes makes him a tremendous asset, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Halifax team."

"Data management and analytics play a critical role in enabling our goal of significantly increasing each investment's organic growth rate during our hold period and beyond," said Scott Plumridge, Managing Partner. "Rob's addition is our latest effort to equip Halifax investments with world-class tools, talent and guidance to accelerate our bespoke strategic plans."

Mr. Holcomb commented, "I am excited to join the Halifax team and look forward to working alongside their portfolio companies to unlock the value of their data, strengthen analytics capabilities, and help position them to take advantage of the rapidly evolving AI landscape."

About Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC.

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SOURCE Halifax Group