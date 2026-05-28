Halifax Humane Society and Give Them Ten™ Team Up to Drive "Neuter Scooter for a Nickel" Over the Finish Line

With more than 600 male cat neuters already completed, a publicity push from the creative team behind Scooter the Neutered Cat helps the cat neutering campaign.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halifax Humane Society is putting the pedal down on its "Neuter Scooter for a Nickel" campaign with a new publicity partnership designed to save more cats, prevent more unwanted litters, and keep the momentum rolling toward its goal of 900 male cat neuters by June 30. Halifax Humane Society has already completed more than 600 male cat neuter surgeries since April and is now expanding awareness efforts with support from Give Them Ten, whose creative work helped bring Scooter the Neutered Cat™ to life as a fun, memorable ambassador for spay/neuter education. See the Scooter the Neutered Cat video here.

Scooter the Neutered Cat

Male cat neuter surgeries will continue to be available for just five cents through June 30 at the Halifax Humane Society Spay & Neuter Clinic, 600 Mason Avenue, Suite #150, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Appointments are required and must be made online at https://www.halifaxhumanesociety.org/spay-neuter-clinic.

Give Them Ten is a feline welfare movement built around a simple but powerful idea: if cats are said to have nine lives, spay/neuter can help give them one more. The organization is funded by The Joanie Bernard Foundation and works to create a better world for cats through education, outreach, and partnerships, including Halifax Humane Society.

"Spaying and neutering is one of the most important and effective ways we can prevent pet overpopulation before it starts," said Sean Hawkins, CAWA, CFRE, Chief Executive Officer of Halifax Humane Society. "Every cat altered helps reduce the number of stray and unwanted animals entering shelters and rescue organizations. We are committed to continuing to expand our efforts, so fewer families face unwanted litters, and more cats have the opportunity to live safe, healthy lives."

"We've learned that people pay attention when you combine a serious mission with creative storytelling," said Deborah Cribbs, founder of Give Them Ten and chair of The Joanie Bernard Foundation. "Halifax Humane Society is showing that a five-cent neuter campaign can make a real impact when it captures the community's imagination and removes barriers to care."

Surgeries for unowned community cats are available on Wednesdays, and cats must arrive in a humane box trap. Surgeries for pet cats are available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and cats must arrive in a sturdy plastic carrier. Space is limited, and community members are encouraged to schedule early and take advantage of this unique opportunity before the campaign ends on June 30.

About Halifax Humane Society

Founded in 1937, Halifax Humane Society is one of Florida's leading animal welfare organizations, serving thousands of animals each year through sheltering, adoption, veterinary care, and community outreach programs. Based in Daytona Beach, the organization is committed to promoting responsible pet ownership, reducing pet overpopulation, and improving the lives of animals through compassionate care, education, and lifesaving services. Halifax Humane Society operates a low-cost spay/neuter clinic, community cat programs, adoption services, and innovative initiatives designed to keep pets and people together.

About Give Them Ten™

Give Them Ten™ is a national movement dedicated to transforming the way communities think about and care for cats. Funded by the Joanie Bernard Foundation, the initiative combines bold public awareness campaigns, behavior-change marketing, and strategic partnerships to promote spay/neuter, support shelters and rescues, and improve outcomes for cats nationwide. Known for its humorous and attention-grabbing messaging, including campaigns featuring Scooter the Neutered Cat™, Give Them Ten helps organizations engage the public in ways that are approachable, memorable, and effective. Through collaborations with shelters, veterinary professionals, advocates, and community partners across the country, Give Them Ten works to reduce cat overpopulation and create sustainable, lifesaving change for cats and the people who care about them.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sean Hawkins, CAWA, CFRE

[email protected]

713-269-3574

SOURCE Halifax Humane Society