Halifax Humane Society Opens Culler Pet Resource (CPR) Center

First-of-Its-Kind Emergency Shelter for Pets of Domestic Violence Survivors in Flagler, Volusia & Brevard Counties

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many survivors of domestic violence, escaping abuse means making an impossible choice: leave and abandon a beloved pet to danger—or stay.

On Wednesday, March 4th, that choice ends.

Halifax Humane Society (HHS), in partnership with the Domestic Abuse Council of Volusia County (DAC), will officially open the Culler Pet Resource (CPR) Center, a dedicated emergency shelter for pets belonging to victims of domestic violence. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, March 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with media and community members invited to attend.

Guests will gather at Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, before traveling together to the CPR Center for the official ribbon cutting.

The CPR Center is the first program of its kind serving the three-county region of Flagler, Volusia, and Brevard Counties.

The Hidden Barrier to Safety

The connection between domestic violence and animal abuse is well documented—and devastating:

Up to 70% of domestic violence victims have pets.

Of those, 48% to 71% report their pets have been abused or killed.

Between 20% and 65% delay leaving abusive situations because they do not know how to protect their pets. Some survivors even return out of fear for their animals' safety.

"For many survivors, a pet is not just an animal—it is family, a source of unconditional love, and sometimes the only comfort in an unsafe home," said Sean Hawkins, CEO of Halifax

Humane Society. "No one should have to choose between personal safety and the life of a beloved companion. The CPR Center ensures they don't have to."

Buck James, CEO of the Domestic Abuse Council, emphasized the regional gap this program fills: "Prior to the opening of the Culler Pet Resource Center, there were no emergency sheltering services for animal victims of domestic violence in Flagler, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. It was not uncommon for women and children fleeing abuse to live in their cars because they refused to give up their pets. This partnership changes that reality. We are profoundly grateful this program now exists."

How the CPR Center Works

Through this collaboration:

Halifax Humane Society provides a 24/7 emergency response hotline for law enforcement, first responders, and DAC advocates.

Animals receive free housing, food, veterinary care, behavioral support, and daily enrichment for up to 30 days, with extensions available as families work toward safety.

The Domestic Abuse Council provides continuous case management and survivor support for the human family members.

The ultimate goal: reunite pets with their families once safety and stability have been secured.

A Community Commitment to Second Chances

The CPR Center is more than a shelter. It is a lifeline.

Just as CPR gives humans a second chance during a medical emergency, the Culler Pet Resource Center provides pets in crisis a pathway to protection, healing, and reunion.

"This is not just about animals," Hawkins added. "It is about breaking cycles of abuse, protecting entire families, and ensuring that compassion is stronger than violence in our community."

Initial funding for the construction of the CPR Center was provided through an estate gift from Lee and Patricia Culler. The Ponce Animal Foundation and the Daytona Beach Drive-Thru Church have provided funding to modernize the facility and purchase some needed equipment.

Media interviews with leadership from both organizations will be available. For families fleeing a domestic violence situation, call 800.799.SAFE (7233) for 24-hour assistance.

About Halifax Humane Society

Founded in 1937, Halifax Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to preventing cruelty to animals and creating a world where pets and people live happy, healthy lives together.

About the Domestic Abuse Council of Volusia County

The Domestic Abuse Council provides empowerment-based, survivor-focused services to survivors of domestic violence and their children. All services are free and confidential.

Media Contact:

Sean Hawkins, CAWA, CFRE

c: 713-269-3574

e: [email protected]

Photo and Interview Opportunity:

March 4, 2026

10 am to 11 am

2364 LPGA Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL

SOURCE Halifax Humane Society