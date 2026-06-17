Halifax Humane Society Names Architect and Builder for AccessVet, a Transformational $5.4 Million Community Veterinary Hospital

BPF Design and Coleman Goodemote Construction selected for new Daytona Beach hospital focused on affordable veterinary care

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halifax Humane Society has selected BPF Design as architect and Coleman Goodemote Construction Company as general contractor for AccessVet, a new community veterinary hospital designed to expand access to affordable, compassionate, expert veterinary care for pets and the people who love them.

Located at 2400 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, the project will transform the former Latitude Margaritaville Sales Center into a public-facing veterinary hospital focused on one of the most urgent issues facing animal welfare today: families who love their pets but cannot afford veterinary care.

Halifax Humane Society purchased the property for $2.9 million and will invest an additional $2.5 million in renovations, construction, and equipment, creating a $5.4 million long-term investment in accessible veterinary care for the region. The investment is possible largely because of bequest the organization received that was restricted by the donor to only be used for capital improvements.

"At Halifax Humane Society, we believe no pet should suffer, be surrendered, or lose their life simply because a family cannot afford veterinary care," said Sean Hawkins, CAWA, CFRE, chief executive officer of Halifax Humane Society. "AccessVet is a mission-driven investment in compassion, dignity, and practical help. This hospital represents our community coming together to remove barriers, prevent suffering, and keep pets where they belong—at home with the families who love them."

The need for affordable veterinary care continues to grow. According to the Open Door Veterinary Collective, 1 in 4 Americans has faced a barrier to veterinary care within the last two years, and nearly 1 in 3 Americans is financially fragile and unable to cover a $2,000 emergency expense within 30 days. In Volusia County, 47% of households earn above the federal poverty level but below the basic cost of living for the community.

For many families, rising veterinary costs and limited access to care can quickly become a crisis—forcing heartbreaking decisions no family should have to make.

AccessVet was created to answer that need with a simple promise: No Judgment. Just Help.

The hospital will provide affordable spay/neuter surgery, preventive and wellness care, treatment for basic illness and injury, heartworm testing and treatment, dentistry, compassionate end-of-life care, and select soft-tissue surgeries. The program is designed to complement—not replace—private veterinary medicine by serving families who might otherwise go without care and by strengthening the region's overall veterinary safety net through partnerships and referrals.

AccessVet also builds on Halifax Humane Society's longstanding record of lifesaving work. Through its 14-year partnership with the ASPCA, the organization has already helped tens of thousands of pets through affordable spay/neuter services. With expanded surgical capacity, AccessVet is expected to increase community spay/neuter volume by at least 30%.

Halifax Humane Society also envisions the facility as a future teaching-hospital partner with veterinary schools that can help support and inspire the next generation of veterinary professionals.

The project team reflects Halifax Humane Society's commitment to both excellence and mission.

BPF Design, the architect for the project, is an award-winning Daytona Beach firm with experience in healthcare, commercial, and public-serving spaces, including work connected to the restoration of the historic Streamline Hotel.

"Everyone here at BPF Design is an animal lover; we usually have at least two dogs in the office daily, with many more pets at home," said Thomas Makowski, principal and director of design of BPF Design. "We're excited to work with the strong local design and build team that's been assembled and are dedicated to making this first-class animal veterinary hospital design a reality. We are honored to be a part of this project that will provide such vital services for our local community."

Coleman Goodemote Construction Company has served East Central Florida since 1993 and brings extensive commercial construction experience to AccessVet, including major regional projects tied to One Daytona, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and previous Halifax Humane Society improvements.

"Coleman Goodemote is proud to partner with Halifax Humane Society as they continue to make significant investments in the well-being of our pets and the community as a whole," said Chuck Coleman, president of CGC. "Our construction and design team bring a wealth of animal care knowledge to ensure a first-class facility that will serve Volusia County for years to come."

For donors, AccessVet represents an opportunity to help create something both deeply compassionate and enduringly practical: a place where financial hardship does not automatically become suffering or surrender.

Halifax Humane Society has already secured the site. Now, with philanthropic support, AccessVet can become a permanent community resource rooted in healing, dignity, and hope. Naming opportunities within the hospital remain available for donors interested in making a lasting investment in accessible veterinary care.

Expected to open in early 2027, AccessVet will serve as a lifeline for pets, a safety net for families, and a visible reminder that this community believes access to care matters.

For more information or to support the project, visit HalifaxHumaneSociety.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sean Hawkins, CAWA, CFRE

[email protected]

713-269-3574

SOURCE Halifax Humane Society