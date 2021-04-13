PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, the preeminent direct-to-consumer nutrition and weight management brand, announced today that Hall of Fame quarterback, Dan Marino is getting back in the game and focusing on his health and wellness goals with Nutrisystem.

Hall of Fame Quarterback Dan Marino Gets Back in the Game with Nutrisystem

"This past year has been a challenge for everyone, including me," said Marino. "I've been struggling with career injuries for years and finally decided to have knee surgeries. As result, I wasn't able to eat healthy and work out the way I wanted, and I put on some weight. The good news is I know Nutrisystem can help me take the weight off. The program has always worked for me and I'm confident it will again."

The legendary Hall of Famer will appear in an upcoming, multi-platform Nutrisystem® for Men marketing campaign, which will be deployed across television, digital and social channels.

"We're happy to help Dan get back on track," said Steve Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "He has been an outstanding partner with us through the years and helped us launch Nutrisystem for Men more than a decade ago. Since that time, our men's business has been vital to the overall growth and success of the Nutrisystem brand. For many men, health and wellness is top of mind now more than ever and we are here to support that."

Nutrisystem is committed to helping individuals on their health and wellness journey with a clinically proven system built on nutritional and behavioral science, innovations in mobile app technology and personal coaching with trained weight loss counselors from Nutrisystem's award-winning contact center.

"Nutrisystem gives you a game plan for success," adds Marino. "Meals are delivered right to your door and you can customize your menu with foods you like to eat such as pasta, pizza and burgers. Plus, there are no weigh-ins and no counting points. It's simple and it works."

In addition to Marino, Nutrisystem has an array of inspiring and well-known brand ambassadors:

Long-time ambassador, entertainer and former television host, Marie Osmond , lost over 50 pounds on Nutrisystem and has worked with the brand for 13 years.

lost over 50 pounds on Nutrisystem and has worked with the brand for 13 years. Julie Chrisley , star of " Chrisley Knows Best ," has lost 20 pounds on the Nutrisystem program.

star of " ," has lost 20 pounds on the Nutrisystem program. All-American defensive end and two-time pro football champion, Jim Stuckey , lost 50 pounds on Nutrisystem.

, lost 50 pounds on Nutrisystem. Reality star, Dorinda Medley , is best known for her role on Bravo's hit show, "The Real Housewives of New York " and has lost 14 pounds on Nutrisystem.

, is best known for her role on Bravo's hit show, "The Real Housewives of " and has lost 14 pounds on Nutrisystem. Gizelle Bryant , reality television personality, is known for her role on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Potomac" and has lost 9 pounds.

, reality television personality, is known for her role on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Potomac" and has lost 9 pounds. "The Bachelor" franchise stars, Sean and Catherine Lowe are currently working on their weight loss goals together with the Nutrisystem Partner Plan. Sean has lost 15 pounds on Nutrisystem and Catherine has lost 20 pounds to date.

are currently working on their weight loss goals together with the Nutrisystem Partner Plan. Sean has lost 15 pounds on Nutrisystem and Catherine has lost 20 pounds to date. Bachelor Nation's Jade and Tanner Tolbert have also worked with the brand to lose weight and get healthier after the births of each of their children.

Nutrisystem has also partnered with several micro-influencers who have made the commitment to get healthier using Nutrisystem.

For more information, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products. The company has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans designed to address everyone's unique metabolism. Nutrisystem's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, colors from synthetic sources, high fructose corn syrup and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. Nutrisystem plans feature a menu of more than 150 delicious, nutritious and on-trend meals and snacks. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

SOURCE Nutrisystem, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nutrisystem.com

