Hall of Fame Village Presents Gridiron Gateway Gaming Tournament

CANTON, Ohio, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village today announced the debut of its most ambitious signature gaming event, the Gridiron Gateway Gaming Tournament, scheduled for July 6 and 7, 2024. Officially licensed by Nintendo of America, the tournament will feature two Super Smash Bros. titles: Melee and Ultimate, welcoming players and fans aged 13 and older to immerse themselves in an electrifying weekend of competition across multiple floors of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

"We look forward to welcoming the gaming community to Hall of Fame Village, offering a top-notch gaming experience at Gridiron Gateway. The Village provides an ideal backdrop for this tournament that seamlessly blends inclusiveness, healthy competition, the pursuit of excellence, and fun. Scaling our campus gaming events marks the next exciting step, highlighting the immense talent and passion within the gaming community," said Michael Crawford, President & CEO at Hall of Fame Village.

Building upon the resounding success of the last three gaming events, the Gridiron Gateway Gaming Tournament is poised to be the largest and most thrilling yet, fueled by the growing enthusiasm and dedication within the gaming community. The tournament will feature singles, doubles, and additional events for both Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate, providing a remarkable experience for gamers of all skill levels and fans from every corner. Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to the scene, opportunities for players to engage in friendlies and between-bracket competitions will have something for everyone.

Catch the thrilling action live as Gridiron Gateway broadcasts to gaming enthusiasts worldwide on Twitch.tv/HOFvillage_gg on July 6th and 7th. Secure your spot by registering at start.gg/gridirongateway.

