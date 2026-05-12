HALLMARK CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES BIGGEST TALENT LINEUP YET AND BRAND-NEW, IMMERSIVE WAYS TO MAKE HOLIDAY MEMORIES

Visit ExperienceHallmarkChristmas.com to Start Planning Your Trip

to the Most Joyous Celebration of the Season

Save the Date: Pre-Sale Begins May 14

General Public Onsale Begins May 18

Early Bird Pricing Runs May 14 - June 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark Christmas Experience is back and merrier than ever for its third holiday season in Kansas City! The annual tradition brings the world of Hallmark to life – and this year, there are new opportunities to step even further into the Christmas magic. Today, Hallmark proudly unveils the 2026 Hallmark all-star lineup, event programming, and ticket packages, so fans can start planning their trips ahead of pre-sale kick-off on May 14 and public onsale on May 18, at 10am Central Standard Time, respectively, with early bird pricing running from May 14 through June 15.

Hallmark proudly unveils the 2026 Hallmark all-star lineup, event programming, and ticket packages, so fans can start planning their trips ahead of pre-sale kick-off on May 14 and public onsale on May 18 Speed Speed

Every weekend from Thanksgiving to Christmas, the experience offers a sleigh full of ways for fans to enjoy the season with the ones they love most. This year introduces new themes and elevated occasions, including events that give guests a peek behind the curtain at the season's highly anticipated Countdown to Christmas premieres like Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True and A Grand Biltmore Christmas, as well as fan-favorite series like When Calls the Heart and Hope Valley: 1874. Adored programs like Stars on Stage panels and Saturday Showcases, Create and Learn workshops with Hallmark artists and writers, Signature Dining Experiences, and more will return, allowing something for everyone.

Meanwhile, as is tradition, Crown Center Square will transform into an open-to-the-public decked out destination, featuring nightly dazzling light shows that illuminate the one-hundred-foot Mayor's Christmas tree and surrounding buildings, live musical performances, and a Christmas market showcasing local and regional vendors. With a unique Hallmark Card sending station, festive food and drink, and event-exclusive merchandise, Crown Center Square completes the seasonal enchantment of the experience.

The Hallmark stars joining the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Experience include:

WEEKEND ONE, November 27-29 – Jonathan Bennett (Host), Andrew Walker, B.J. Britt, Brooke D'Orsay, Erin Cahill, Hunter King, Lacey Chabert, Melissa Peterman, Nikki DeLoach, Scott Michael Foster, Taylor Cole, and Tyler Hynes

WEEKEND TWO, December 4-6 – Jonathan Bennett (Host), Alison Sweeney, Brendan Penny, Emilie Ullerup, Heather Hemmens, Holland Roden, Kristoffer Polaha, Niall Matter, Nikki DeLoach, Rachel Boston, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tyler Hynes, and Wes Brown

WEEKEND THREE, December 11-13 – Jonathan Bennett (Host), Benjamin Ayres, Ben Rosenbaum, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chris McNally, Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Jill Hennessy, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Lachlan Quarmby, Lori Loughlin, Pascale Hutton, and Viv Leacock

WEEKEND FOUR, December 18-20 – Jonathan Bennett (Host), Ashley Williams, Autumn Reeser, Catherine Bell, Holly Robinson Peete, James Denton, Kimberley Sustad, Lyndsy Fonseca, Paul Campbell, Robert Buckley, Victor Webster, and Will Kemp

*Talent lineups are subject to change.

"Hallmark Christmas Experience brings the charm, excitement, and wonder of Hallmark Christmas off the screen and into the real world, right in Hallmark's hometown," said Lindsey Roy, Hallmark's SVP, Branded Experiences. "As we enter our third year, we're proud to see how the experience has become a holiday tradition for people to connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories."

What's more, in addition to Hallmark's signature Be Merry and Find Magic ticket packages – which include more offerings in 2026 than ever before - new in year three is Make Memories, the experience's most immersive package yet. Designed for fans seeking exclusive access, elevated hospitality, and unforgettable surprises, the new package features unique offerings to make memories that will last a lifetime, including:

Access to all Stars on Stage shows and the Saturday Night Showcase, including designated seating

Stars on Stage shows and the Saturday Night Showcase, including designated seating Exclusive Meet and Greet Breakfast with Hallmark Stars

A dedicated onsite service desk

Exclusive access to the Make Memories lounge

Plus, introducing "An Exclusive Inside Look at Hallmark": A rare and intimate opportunity to discover the stories, history, and creativity that bring the Hallmark brand to life

For a sneak peek of what's in store, please click HERE for a video promo and HERE for gallery photos. Check out ExperienceHallmarkChristmas.com to begin planning your trip and visit us on social at @HallmarkExperiences to share your memories and special moments all season long.

The Hallmark Christmas Experience returns in partnership with Balsam Hill® and Spoonful of Comfort, among a growing roster of brand partners.

Media Contact: Megan Van Tine | Hallmark Media | [email protected]

About Hallmark

For more than 115 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing tens of thousands worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 25 languages with distribution in over 70 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in two countries. Hallmark Media is entertainment's leading destination for feel-good content and operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery, and Hallmark Family. Hallmark+ is the streaming service and membership program that delivers the very best of Hallmark all in one place, featuring a distinctive blend of all new, exclusive original series, movies, and other feel-good content plus monthly discounts and rewards for shopping at Hallmark retail stores and Hallmark.com. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.