Hallmark Brings Joy to Your Entire Holiday Season

Unwrap holiday cheer with Hallmark in stores, on screens and in person this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallmark is celebrating the holiday season with a wide selection of products and experiences designed to bring comfort and joy to every celebration. From holiday greeting cards to its new streaming service and membership program Hallmark+, Hallmark is bringing the magic of the season to life in stores, on screens and in person.

"Whether sending the perfect card, picking out a special gift, sharing a beloved tradition, or experiencing the Hallmark brand in all new ways, the holiday season is the perfect time to create memories with loved ones," said Darren Abbott, chief brand officer at Hallmark. "As consumers connect with their friends and family, Hallmark is here to help bring joy to their world, their way."

From greeting cards that blend personal sentiment with the convenience of digital gifting, to the inaugural Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City, Hallmark offers multiple ways to celebrate togetherness, enhance traditions and make new memories.

Try Something New

The most wonderful time of the year is here, and Hallmark's new Gift Card Greetings provide a more meaningful way to send and receive digital gift cards this holiday season. The new card line combines a physical card with a built-in digital gift card and offers a personalized solution for gifting.





Hallmark's all-new streaming service and membership program, Hallmark+, features heartwarming holiday content at any place, at any time. Fans can experience exclusive new original series, reality series, movies and more while enjoying added perks like monthly coupons, free greeting cards and unlimited ecards. Click here to sign up for a free seven-day trial.





Hallmark is bringing the charm of a Hallmark Christmas movie to life through its inaugural Hallmark Christmas Experience every weekend from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22 . Located in the heart of Kansas City's Crown Center, the holiday event of the year is open to the public and free to visit, but fans can elevate their experience with individual event tickets to a variety of activities and programs.

Enhance Holiday Traditions

Families can make the cherished tradition of decorating even more memorable this year by letting everyone select new Keepsake Ornaments to hang on the tree. This provides a fun, interactive way for children to start a lifelong tradition of collecting ornaments that tell a unique story about themselves and their family. With Hallmark's new Tree-Lighting Figurines, families can host their very own tree-lighting ceremony at home, and children can discover the magic of the season as their ornaments light up.





A new season of festive, feel-good movies is here. Now in its 15 th year, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas tradition continues to bring joy and the spirit of the holiday season to fans and families with over 30 new holiday-themed movies premiering every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 21 . The highly anticipated "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story " premieres on Saturday, Nov. 30 , and a full Countdown to Christmas release schedule is available here.





year, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas tradition continues to bring joy and the spirit of the holiday season to fans and families with over 30 new holiday-themed movies premiering every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through . The highly anticipated "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs " premieres on , and a full Countdown to Christmas release schedule is available here. Fans who can't get enough of Hallmark's heartwarming storylines can enhance their annual Countdown to Christmas movie-watching tradition with Hallmark Channel décor and accessories. Curl up on the couch in a cozy fleece sweatshirt, serve up seasonal beverages in festive glasses, or add some extra fun to any Countdown to Christmas watch party with Hallmark Channel movie bingo.

Connect On Purpose

Discover Perfect Gifts

'Tis the season for giving, and Hallmark's holiday collection offers thousands of unique and stylish gifts for people of all ages and interests. Hallmark makes it easy to find thoughtful gifts for anyone on your list with its holiday gift guide.





For last-minute gift options, shoppers can look to Hallmark's new Gift Card Greetings or Hallmark + Venmo Cards, which offer a greeting card and a digital gift all in one. Hallmark + Venmo Cards combine the warmth of a handwritten holiday card with the simplicity and convenience of sending money with Venmo, making them the perfect gift for everyone on your list.





For friends and family members who cannot get enough of the Hallmark movies and original series, give the gift of Hallmark+. The new streaming service and membership program features 24/7 access to exclusive, feel-good content and added benefits like a free greeting card each month, double Crown Rewards points on purchases, and more.

Set the Scene

Visit Hallmark.com for more information, locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, or sign up for Crown Rewards. As a Crown Rewards member, you can earn points on every purchase and receive exclusive savings and rewards.

